SUBURBIA to be Presented by Mojo Ensemble in March

Mojo Ensemble will launch its comeback production of Eric Bogosian's timeless classic, "SubUrbia." Directed by award-winning Artistic Director Michele Gossett ("Indigo Blues"), performances will run March 29 through April 13 at The Odyssey Theatre in West L.A. Press preview performance (also open to the public) will be held on Friday, March 28.

"SubUrbia," set in the parking lot of a suburban 7-Eleven, follows a group of aimless twenty-somethings grappling with identity, purpose, and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood. When a former classmate-once a high school nobody, now a rising rock star-returns to reclaim the girl he left behind, their fragile world cracks open. This raw and honest drama delves into the universal struggle of finding one's place in the world, addressing themes of unfulfilled potential, the pursuit of dreams, and the complexities of friendship. Through moments of humor and introspection, "SubUrbia" invites audiences to reflect on how we define success, the impact of our choices, and the possibility of personal growth even in the face of adversity.

Wickedly funny and brutally honest, "SubUrbia" exposes the restless energy of youth on the brink-trapped between nostalgia and the fear of moving forward. In this world, where a parking lot is their only refuge, tensions simmer, secrets explode, and not everyone makes it out alive.

"This play offers a compassionate and thought-provoking look at the challenges faced by young adults," says director Michele Gossett. "It's a story about feeling lost, dreaming big, and yearning for something more, which is something we can all relate to."

This production of "SubUrbia" seeks to foster empathy and understanding for young adults navigating an increasingly complex world. It encourages audiences to consider the challenges faced by a generation caught between childhood and adulthood, tradition and progress, security and risk. "SubUrbia" is not just a play; it's a mirror reflecting our society's expectations and the individual's struggle to find meaning in a rapidly changing world.

Post-performance discussions with the artists and visiting mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention professionals are scheduled for Sunday Matinees on March 30 and April 6, in honor of Luke Timothy Gossett, who took his own life Nov 30, 2022, at the age of 24.

Saturday, March 29, is "Opening Wine Night." Enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show.

The production features a talented cast, including: Amye Partain, Lachie McPheat, Mason Kennerly, Duke Pierce, Hayden Black, Mikayla Perez, Prahaan Padhiar, Lilli Simerson and Pearly Mitnasala.

The creative team includes: Scenic Design: Thomas A. Brown, Costume Design: Gisely "Gigi" Ayub, Lighting Design: Benedict Conran, Sound Design: Joseph "Sloe" Slawinski, Propmaster: Rachel Gold, Stage Managers: Mattie Helton and Josh Tracy, Producers: Diana Brown and Michele Gossett in association with Stevie-Jean Placek, Ye Zhong, and Charlotte Hendrickx.

Performances of "SubUrbia" take place every Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 PM and every Sunday at 3 PM from March 29 through April 13 at The Odyssey Theatre, located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA. Public and Press preview performance takes place on Friday, March 28, beginning at 7:30 PM.

