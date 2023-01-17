Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STORY PIRATES LIVE ON STAGE!: AMAZING ADVENTURE Announces Benefit Show March 11

This annual benefit performance is Los Angeles' only chance to purchase tickets to see Story Pirates perform live and in person this year.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Story Pirates, the 2022 Webby and iHeart Radio Awards Winner for Best Children's Podcast, present Story Pirates Live on Stage! on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 4:30pm at The Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills).

All proceeds from this benefit performance will go to Story PIrates Changemakers, the nonprofit arm of Story Pirates whose mission is to ensure that programs are accessible to under-resourced schools, children, and families.

Featuring favorite Story Pirates Peter and Eric from the popular podcast, Alex and Andrew from Los Angeles PBS affiliate KLCS's SPTV, and a video appearance by fan favorite DJ Squirm-a-lot, this annual benefit performance is Los Angeles' only chance to purchase tickets to see Story Pirates perform live and in person this year.

Story Pirates Live on Stage! will feature improv-based sketches based on ideas from children in the audience as well as hit songs from the podcast. The benefit will also include the world premiere live performance of the popular song "Fart Out Loud Day." Past special guests at this annual event include Jon Stewart, Aubrey Plaza, Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, Rachel Bloom, Amber Ruffin, John Oliver, and many more.

In addition to being recognized as one of the best podcasts for children by Vulture, WIRED, The New York Times, and Parents, Story Pirates also has published a critically acclaimed book series with Random House, produced award-winning albums featuring artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and produces SPTV for public television in markets nationwide to further their pursuit of nurturing and inspiring the big thinkers, dreamers, and creative problem solvers of tomorrow.

With over 65 million downloads, The Story Pirates Podcast takes stories written by kids and turns them into comedy and original songs. Made up of talented comedians, songwriters and frequent celebrity guests, Story Pirates inspire kids to create, bringing laughter to kids and grownups of all ages with hilarious sketches, catchy original songs from all genres, and interviews with the creative geniuses (kids!) behind the stories. They have an impressive roster of Story Pirates alumni including Amber Ruffin, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang, Michelle Wolfe and Kristen Schaal. Past special guests of the podcast include Julie Andrews, Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Dax Shepard, Sasheer Zamata, Cecily Strong, Billy Eichner, Natasha Rothwell, Claire Danes and more. The Story Pirates Podcast recently won the Signal Podcast Awards top Gold honors for both Kid's Podcast as well as Best Music/Score.

Story Pirates Live on Stage! will allow fans to participate in the comedy-improv action while benefiting a great cause. General admission ticket prices are $50. VIP experiences are available for $150 and include priority seating, Story Pirates merchandise and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. Tickets are on sale now and available by visiting storypirates.com/buy-tickets.




