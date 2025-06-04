SPRING AWAKENING Begins This July At Chance Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater will bring the revolutionary Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening to Orange County for the first time this summer, running July 11 through August 10, 2025, on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Jocelyn A. Brown, the production also features music direction by Robyn Manion and choreography by Mo Goodfellow.

Adapted from Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play, Spring Awakening—with book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik—follows a group of German teenagers as they awaken to sexuality, rebellion, and self-discovery in a repressive society. A blend of raw indie rock and poetic storytelling, the musical became a cultural touchstone for a new generation of theatergoers when it debuted on Broadway in 2006, winning eight Tony Awards and a Grammy.

The cast includes Chance newcomers Cordyon Melgoza as Melchior, Kayley Stallings as Wendla, and Brody Tarrant Sitton as Moritz, alongside returning artists like James Michael McHale (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Erica Farnsworth (Tigers Be Still). The full ensemble captures the emotional extremes of adolescence with a score that channels folk-infused ‘90s alt-rock into searing musical moments.

Director Jocelyn A. Brown returns to this story more than two decades after directing Wedekind’s original play at Chance Theater in 2003. “This cautionary tale is as relevant as ever,” says Brown, “as today’s teens navigate emerging sexuality, academic pressures, and societal expectations.” Brown calls the show “raw and poetic,” and says its music “immerses audiences in the dynamic internal world of adolescent fervor, confusion, angst, and hope.”

The creative team also includes scenic designer Bradley Kaye, Costume Designer Bradley Allen Lock, lighting designer Jacqueline Malenke, sound designer Lia Weed, dramaturg Sophie Hall Cripe, and intimacy coordinator Shinshin Yuder Tsai.

Chance Theater will also host a series of community-building events throughout the run, including:

Design Preview Party – June 9

Community Spotlight – July 24

Wine Night – July 25

Pride Night – July 26

Post-Show Discussions – After every performance

In keeping with its mission of accessibility, the theater offers Pay-What-You-Can Previews starting at $10, and SaverTIX for every post-opening performance.

Tickets and additional details are available at ChanceTheater.com.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 22% Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 21% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds