SOUNDTRIP Makes Premiere at Hollywood Fringe

The world premiere of SoundTrip, an interactive audio experience redefining live theatre, is set for five shows only in the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The schedule is Sunday 6/4 at 6:30pm; Wednesday 6/14 at 5pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7:30pm; Thursday 6/22 at 8pm; and Sunday 6/25 at 11am. Running time is 60 minutes.



SoundTrip is a revolutionary interactive audio show that is destined to be a game-changer in the live theatre, captivating audiences with its immersive approach and intriguing narrative. A diverse team of creators - Luca Malacrino, Caitlin Morris, Alex Hanno, and Bill Prokopow - have spent the past two years crafting this groundbreaking production. Their passion for theatre and innovation coupled with their vast experiences in acting, writing, directing, and sound design, has resulted in a unique theatrical experience that fosters deeper human connections.



The show seamlessly weaves immersive audio experiences with live performances, inviting audience members to step into roles without rehearsal. Guided by wireless headphones providing dialogue, inner thoughts, and physical cues, participants transform from spectators into active contributors to the narrative. This innovative format promises a riveting and unforgettable experience.



The Fringe Edition of SoundTrip marks the beginning of an ambitious journey. With plans to expand nationwide, the team aims to bring this transformative experience to audiences across the country. Beyond the theatre, SoundTrip will offer an at-home format designed to bring friends and family closer. It will allow users to experience the magic in a private setting, creating lasting memories and authentic connections.



For more information, go to www.mysoundtrip.com. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243190®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2Fprojects%2F9847?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Broadwater Blackbox is located at 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.