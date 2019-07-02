SON OF A BITCH Returns To Hollywood With Two Encore Performances

Hot on the heels of a successful, award-winning run at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, the comedy/drama SON OF A BITCH returns to Hollywood for a special two-performance extension at The Broadwater Black Box.

The production - about infamous Republican strategist Lee Atwater and his effort to get George H.W. Bush elected President in 1988 - was a standout at the festival, selling out the entirety of its run, garnering critical and audience praise, winning a coveted "Pick of the Fringe" and "Best of the Broadwater", and being nominated for "Best Ensemble" and "Fringe First" awards at the closing night ceremony held on June 30th.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about our run at the festival," said director, Billy Ray Brewton. "The enthusiastic reactions to our show have been overwhelming. Having the opportunity to present the show twice more for audiences is the greatest prize we could ever want." To bring the show to life, Brewton - director of the HFF'18 hit, A BEAST/A BURDEN - teamed up with playwright Lucy Gillespie, the writer behind the HFF'18 hit, KEEPING UP WITH THE PROZOROVS, featuring cast members from both productions.

The cast includes lead actor Ben Hethcoat as "Lee Atwater" and features Dennis Gersten as "George H.W. Bush", Ryan Williams French as "George W. Bush", Corsica Wilson as "Gladys", Clay Keller as "Jim", and Chloe Dworkin as "Cass". The cast received universal praise throughout the festival from critics and audiences alike.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival, which featured over 400 productions throughout the month of June, shifts now from the festival proper to 'extensions and encores', where the top productions across all venues are invited back to perform their shows for audiences who might have missed them the first time around. The SON OF A BITCH extension is part of its "Best of the Broadwater" award, given to productions by the venue itself.

"Son of a Bitch" runs Saturday July 6th at 8pm and Sunday July 7th at 3pm. Performances are at The Broadwater Black Box (6322 Santa Monica Blvd.). Tickets are $20 (general admission) and available for purchase at http://www.hff19.org/6043.





