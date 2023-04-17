Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SISTAS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES Short Film Showcase And Virtual Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary This May

All in-person events will be held May 19-21, 2023 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Apr. 17, 2023  

SISTAS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES Short Film Showcase And Virtual Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary This May

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) will host the 30th Anniversary of its Sistas Are Doin' It For Themselves Short Film Showcase and Virtual Film Festival. All in-person events will be held May 19-21, 2023 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. The Virtual Festival will be streamed via BHERC.TV from May 22-31.

"SISTAS..." began thirty years ago as a call to the entertainment industry to acknowledge and highlight outstanding Black women directors and Black and diverse emerging talent. What began as a small screening and discussion has become one of the most recognized, inspirational, and emulated events of the Black filmmaking community in the country. It is a clear-cut concept: a showcase and festival of short films directed by some of the nation's top emerging directors and filmmakers, with a dialogue following. For this 30th year celebration, BHERC, has added panels, speakers, and discussion during the three-day celebration. "Now more than ever the Black female storytelling perspective is needed, in filmmaking; we cannot deny their power, voice, and talent. We are so proud of we see, both, on the professional and emerging front. Moreover, the community needs to know and support our "Sister Sheroes" as they tell our stories. This is an opportunity, and a platform to do just that," stated BHERC President, Sandra Evers-Manly.

In celebration of the showcase's 30th year, and due to overwhelming number of more than 1,000 submissions, BHERC will also hold a virtual festival following the in-person showcase. This virtual festival will stream on BHERC.TV from May 22-31.

The BHERC Sistas Are Doin' It For Themselves: "A Legacy of Sisterhood and Excellence" continues to bring to the public outstanding shorts created by Black female directors. This 30th year adds an upfront and intimate chance for the audience to view and discuss the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in the independent filmmaking process, with the addition of panels and networking. This unique program has consistently promoted and supported the work of Black women in film for more than three decades.

Some of the past "Sista" filmmakers and participants include: Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King", "Love & Basketball"), Kasi Lemmons ("Harriet", "Eve's Bayou"), Lena Waite ("The Chi"), Millicent Shelton ("Black-ish"), Ava DuVernay ("Selma", "When They See Us"), Dianne Houston (first Black Female to be nominated for an Academy Award / Short Film category) and the Oscar-nominated Dee Rees ("Mudbound") just to name a few. Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking. Guests have a rare chance to have an open dialogue and hear the awe-inspiring stories of how these "Sistas" did it for themselves.

The Opening Celebration and Reception is Friday, May 19th and begins at 7:30pm at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The Panels and Short Film Showcase are on Saturday, May 20th, from 8:30am-2pm at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Sunday, May 21st from 3:00pm-7:00pm is Short Film Showcase at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

The Virtual Film Festival will be held May 22-31, 2023 on https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2237287®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbherc.tv%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Admission:

* Fri. May 19th- Opening Celebration & Reception -- $75.00 General/ $50.00 Seniors/Students

* Sat. May 20th- Panels & Short Film Showcase -- $20.00 General/ $15.00 Seniors/Students

* Sun. May 21st- Short Film Showcase -- $40.00 Day Pass/ $20.00 Per Block (General)

* $30.00 Day Pass/ $15.00 Per Block (Senior/Student)

* Three Day Pass (Incl. All Events & Gift Bag) --$180.00 General/$130.00 (Seniors/Students)

* Virtual Festival at BHERC.TV $20.00

Purchase tickets today online at Click Here.

For general and festival information, please call 310-284-3170, email John Forbes at john@bherc.org org. visit the website www.BHERC.org. All proceeds benefit the BHERC educational programs.




Review: 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre
What did our critic think of 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre? In contemporary theater - as in life - optics matter. A lot. Given current trends in theatrical programing, the musical 1776 would probably never get staged. Granted, Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1969 take on the sturm and drang surrounding the Second Continental Congress's decision to form a new nation may be a patriotic Tony Award-winner.
Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, Ap Photo
Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15
In celebration of the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary this summer and World Art Day on Saturday, April 15, the Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, the Gallery of Living Art.
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend Photo
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend
The Group Rep presents “The Laramie Project” written by Moises Kaufman, Ms. Leigh Fondakowski and The Techtonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, produced by Bill Fitzhugh & Danica Waitley for the Group Rep.
Anna Moskowitz And Zoe Brown Announce Production Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Premieri Photo
Anna Moskowitz And Zoe Brown Announce Production Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Premiering April 20 In LA
Director Anna Moskowitz and Executive Producer Zoe Brown have announced their local production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, a thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of human relationships and the scars that bind us together.

More Hot Stories For You


Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15
April 14, 2023

In celebration of the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary this summer and World Art Day on Saturday, April 15, the Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, the Gallery of Living Art.
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This WeekendThe Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend
April 14, 2023

The Group Rep presents “The Laramie Project” written by Moises Kaufman, Ms. Leigh Fondakowski and The Techtonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, produced by Bill Fitzhugh & Danica Waitley for the Group Rep.
Anna Moskowitz, Zoe Brown, and Middle Man Productions Announce Production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, Premiering April 20thAnna Moskowitz, Zoe Brown, and Middle Man Productions Announce Production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, Premiering April 20th
April 14, 2023

Director Anna Moskowitz and Executive Producer Zoe Brown have announced their local production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, a thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of human relationships and the scars that bind us together.
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT to Make US Debut in April At The Dolby TheatreTHE BATMAN IN CONCERT to Make US Debut in April At The Dolby Theatre
April 14, 2023

DC In Concert, an all-new global touring film concert series presented by TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, will make its United States debut in Los Angeles with Warner Bros. Pictures' 2022 box office hit, 'The Batman.'
Celebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum BotanicumCelebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
April 14, 2023

Every year on Mother's Day, 'MOMentum Place' creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life - always on the go for others.
share