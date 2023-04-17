SISTAS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES Short Film Showcase And Virtual Film Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary This May

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) will host the 30th Anniversary of its Sistas Are Doin' It For Themselves Short Film Showcase and Virtual Film Festival. All in-person events will be held May 19-21, 2023 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. The Virtual Festival will be streamed via BHERC.TV from May 22-31.

"SISTAS..." began thirty years ago as a call to the entertainment industry to acknowledge and highlight outstanding Black women directors and Black and diverse emerging talent. What began as a small screening and discussion has become one of the most recognized, inspirational, and emulated events of the Black filmmaking community in the country. It is a clear-cut concept: a showcase and festival of short films directed by some of the nation's top emerging directors and filmmakers, with a dialogue following. For this 30th year celebration, BHERC, has added panels, speakers, and discussion during the three-day celebration. "Now more than ever the Black female storytelling perspective is needed, in filmmaking; we cannot deny their power, voice, and talent. We are so proud of we see, both, on the professional and emerging front. Moreover, the community needs to know and support our "Sister Sheroes" as they tell our stories. This is an opportunity, and a platform to do just that," stated BHERC President, Sandra Evers-Manly.

In celebration of the showcase's 30th year, and due to overwhelming number of more than 1,000 submissions, BHERC will also hold a virtual festival following the in-person showcase. This virtual festival will stream on BHERC.TV from May 22-31.

The BHERC Sistas Are Doin' It For Themselves: "A Legacy of Sisterhood and Excellence" continues to bring to the public outstanding shorts created by Black female directors. This 30th year adds an upfront and intimate chance for the audience to view and discuss the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in the independent filmmaking process, with the addition of panels and networking. This unique program has consistently promoted and supported the work of Black women in film for more than three decades.

Some of the past "Sista" filmmakers and participants include: Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King", "Love & Basketball"), Kasi Lemmons ("Harriet", "Eve's Bayou"), Lena Waite ("The Chi"), Millicent Shelton ("Black-ish"), Ava DuVernay ("Selma", "When They See Us"), Dianne Houston (first Black Female to be nominated for an Academy Award / Short Film category) and the Oscar-nominated Dee Rees ("Mudbound") just to name a few. Many of these filmmakers have received high honors and recognition for their achievements and breakthroughs in filmmaking. Guests have a rare chance to have an open dialogue and hear the awe-inspiring stories of how these "Sistas" did it for themselves.

The Opening Celebration and Reception is Friday, May 19th and begins at 7:30pm at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. The Panels and Short Film Showcase are on Saturday, May 20th, from 8:30am-2pm at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046. Sunday, May 21st from 3:00pm-7:00pm is Short Film Showcase at the Directors Guild of America, 7920 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

The Virtual Film Festival will be held May 22-31, 2023 on BHERC.TV.

Admission:

* Fri. May 19th- Opening Celebration & Reception -- $75.00 General/ $50.00 Seniors/Students

* Sat. May 20th- Panels & Short Film Showcase -- $20.00 General/ $15.00 Seniors/Students

* Sun. May 21st- Short Film Showcase -- $40.00 Day Pass/ $20.00 Per Block (General)

* $30.00 Day Pass/ $15.00 Per Block (Senior/Student)

* Three Day Pass (Incl. All Events & Gift Bag) --$180.00 General/$130.00 (Seniors/Students)

* Virtual Festival at BHERC.TV $20.00

Purchase tickets today online at Click Here.

For general and festival information, please call 310-284-3170, email John Forbes at john@bherc.org org. visit the website www.BHERC.org. All proceeds benefit the BHERC educational programs.