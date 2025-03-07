SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. to be Presented at the Ahmanson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Theatre Group and Pasadena Playhouse will present a special, one-night-only, benefit performance of Altadena and Eliot Arts Magnet’s production of Shrek The Musical JR. on Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at the iconic, 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre, located on The Music Center Plaza in Downtown Los Angeles. Admission is free but reservations are required. Ticket reservations will first be made available to PUSD families on Wednesday, March 12, and then open to the general public on Wednesday, March 19.

CTG welcomes a cast of 55 middle school students (ages 11-14) to the Ahmanson Theatre for this extraordinary production after it learned that school administrators at Eliot Arts were seeking a new venue for the show in the wake of the Eaton Fire, which destroyed their beloved theatre and much of the school itself.

On January 7, students had their first rehearsal for Shrek The Musical JR. That same night, the Eaton Fire began sweeping through Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre with devastating force, leaving a lasting impact on the communities served by PUSD. That night, more than 10,000 students—two-thirds of the district’s enrollment—and half of its employees evacuated from their homes while flames consumed or damaged five of the district’s campuses.

Among them was Eliot Arts Magnet, the award-winning middle school arts conservatory, displacing students and staff just as they were preparing for the school’s annual spring musical. With the auditorium and much of the campus destroyed by fire, Eliot students and staff relocated to another campus. Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary, located just a block away, was unscathed but could not be immediately used. Its students and staff are also now housed at another campus within the district.

Shrek The Musical JR. marks the fourth musical collaboration between Altadena and Eliot Arts. As sister schools, they are proud to join forces once again to provide performance opportunities for students in grades 4–8. Past musical collaborations include Matilda The Musical JR., Peter Pan, and The Jungle Book.

“In the aftermath of the fires, we were determined to go through with the musical,” said Eliot Arts drama teacher Mollie Lief. “We knew our students and their families, who had suddenly lost so much, needed something joyful and meaningful to hold onto. We had no school, no auditorium, no town—but we were starting to dream big. So, when Center Theatre Group and The Pasadena Playhouse offered us the use of the Ahmanson Theatre for our performance, it was truly a dream come true. In the wake of tragedy, these kids are being given the gift of kindness and an opportunity to experience their artform on the biggest stage of their lives.”

“I was privileged to be with the Eliot Arts students when it was announced that the show would go on, and that they would get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform Shrek JR. at the Ahmanson. The students absolutely lost their minds! To see those smiles and that joy ripple through the room during the announcement is a moment I will never forget,” said Meghan Pressman, CTG’s Managing Director/CEO. “To put this all in perspective, the show that is currently playing at the Ahmanson is Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Broadway superstars Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. These middle school students will get to quite literally share the stage of theatre legends.”

This partnership with Eliot Arts, PUSD, and Pasadena Playhouse is the latest in a number of programs and initiatives Center Theatre Group has been able to offer to students, educators, and community members in the aftermath of the wildfires that ravished parts of Los Angeles.

CTG’s Artistic Director Snehal Desai elaborated, “Like so much of Los Angeles, CTG wanted to support and be of assistance in as many ways as possible during and after the devastating wildfires we experienced. We were able to able to send our Teaching Artists into emergency camps throughout LA County, work with Baby2Baby on a donation drive, open up our spaces to those in need, offer free tickets to our shows to first responders and displaced families and individuals, and also create the CTG Wildfire Relief Fund to assist those within our organization directly affected by the fires. Now, we are beyond delighted to welcome these talented students, their peers, and family members into one of LA’s most iconic theatre spaces for a very special evening of community, joy, celebration, and healing.”

Proceeds from this benefit performance of Shrek JR. are being facilitated by way of the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) and will help rebuild the arts programs at Eliot Arts and Altadena Arts Magnet schools by providing critical support for both immediate relief and long-term recovery. Funds should be donated directly into the Eliot Arts Annual Fund, from which they will be dispersed. For more information and to make a donation, visit http://eliot.pusd.us/annualfund.

“This has been a time of both grief and gratitude,” said PUSD Superintendent Elizabeth Blanco, Ed.D. “But we’re on the path to recovery, restoring and rebuilding our communities, thanks to the generosity of organizations and individuals who stepped forward to support our students. Through our partnerships with Center Theater Group and Pasadena Playhouse, our students will take the stage at the Ahmanson Theatre for Shrek The Musical JR., reminding us all of the healing power of the arts and the resilience and creativity that define us.”

Pasadena Playhouse, who has joined Center Theatre Group as arts partners in this endeavor, has a history of helping to support and foster arts programs throughout both Pasadena and Altadena.

Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director of Pasadena Playhouse stated, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with PUSD and join forces with CTG, Eliot, and Altadena Arts to uplift future generations of theatremakers in their exciting production of one of my personal favorite musicals—Shrek JR.!”

In 2023, Pasadena Playhouse collaborated with PUSD high schools to realize the students’ vision of Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical, Into the Woods. Over 200 high school students and faculty members worked alongside theatre professionals to design, rehearse, and perform their own special production of the show, which culminated in three free performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium for 8,000 students and community members.

Following the great success of Into the Woods, PUSD Arts & Enrichment Office in association with Pasadena Playhouse presented another full-scale musical production of Hadestown: Teen Edition just this past week. Once again, students appeared on stage in all the leading and supporting roles, comprised the chorus and orchestra, worked behind the scenes as the stage crew, and designed and built the sets, props, and costumes for the show. The production featured the visual and performing arts contributions of over 100 PUSD students and was enjoyed by approximately 8,500 students and community members for a total of five performances at the Gladiss Edwards Auditorium at Pasadena High School from February 28 to March 2.

About Shrek The Musical JR.

Beauty is in the eye of the ogre in Shrek The Musical JR., based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and the fantastic Broadway musical. It's a "big, bright, beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairytale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family. Rehearsals are currently being held at Eliot Arts’ temporary location, McKinley School in Pasadena. The show will be presented as a one night only benefit event on Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Ahmanson Theatre.

