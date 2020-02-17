SHOW ME A HERO to Open at Write Act Rep's Brickhouse Theatre

A dynamic love story between the fearless Italian journalist Oriana Fallaci and the Greek freedom-fighter Alexander Panagoulis is dramatized in the new play, SHOW ME A HERO, scheduled to run February 23 - March 29, 2020 at Write Act Rep' Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Written by Willard Manus, the production will be helmed by Daniel E. Keough.

Fallaci and Panagoulis met in 1974 when she came down from Italy to interview him after the collapse of the military dictatorship in Greece. Panagoulis, who had been imprisoned and tortured for his actions against the Colonels, fell passionately in love with Fallaci, and vice versa. She was by his side when he once again risked his life to gather evidence against corrupt government leaders.

Produced by Write Act Repertory's Producing Artistic Director John Lant with Anne Mesa, and starring Ilia Volok, Lisa Robins* and Rico Simonini*.

Willard Manus wrote "Mott the Hoople," from which the band took its name. His numerous plays, produced around the world, include Their Finest Hour-Churchill and Murrow, Bird Lives!, Marlene, Prez-The Lester Young Story, Joe and Marilyn, and Frank and Ava. The latter winning a best-play award at the 2014 Hollywood Fringe Festival, is now a motion picture. Additionally, Manus is a novelist and a journalist. He lived for many years in Greece, serving as the Mediterranean Correspondent for the "Financial Post" (Canada).

Daniel E. Keough is a member of Theatre West where he has directed and designed dozens of productions. He and Manus met at The Actors Studio Playwrights/Directors Unit.

"Show Me A Hero" opens at 3pm on Sunday, February 23rd and runs at 8pm Saturdays, 3pm Sundays through March 29, 2020. Write Act Rep's Brickhouse Theatre is located at 10950 Peach Grove St., North Hollywood, CA 91601 (off Vineland Blvd, just north of Camarillo St.). Tickets are $20 (cash only at the door), or www.Brownpapertickets.com/event/4510530. Phone: 1-800-838-3006 (ext. 1).

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Rochelle Perry

Official Website: writeactrep.org/los-angeles





