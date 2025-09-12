SHORT+SWEET HOLLYWOOD Will Return For 7th Season This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Short+Sweet Hollywood will return for its seventh season this fall, running October 17 through November 23, 2025, at the Victory Theater in Burbank. Festival Director Ashley Karp will once again lead the event, which will showcase a wide range of ten-minute plays created by both returning and new artists.

“It brings me so much joy to bring Short+Sweet Hollywood back to its theater home,” says Karp. “Calling Burbank home for so long and being able to share the love I have for the theater community with this festival, I am so proud to be a part of the creative community in this way. I can’t wait to see how it expands in the future.”

Karp recently produced and guest-directed Jeff Locker’s Dad, Dog for the Rose City Center’s Peace of Mind II benefit. Locker, a Samuel French writer, director, and Short+Sweet Hollywood alum, will also return to this year’s festival with two original works, Us Two and Love, In Three Parts.

The festival team will include producer Soda Persi, Latinx program leaders Andrew Cervantes and Cinnamon Rivera, and lighting and sound designer Andrew J. Roberts. Many familiar participants will return, including Laura Vega and Jaime Sage Ferrar, winners of last year’s Judge’s Choice award for the Latinx play La Cita. Vega will bring a new piece, Boracha, to this year’s lineup. Other returning artists include Teddy Alexis Rodriguez, PhD, Enrique Quintero, Patrick Censoplano, Shira Englender, Wendy Gough Soroka, Ignacio Gonzalez, Denise Mota, Lizette Santiago, and Danny McDermott.

Also returning is Veronica Rosas and Theatre of Mutiny with 79 Ways to Die – The Interactive Shakespeare Speedrun, which will be presented in a condensed ten-minute version after winning the festival’s inaugural “Spirit of the Fest” award at the Hollywood Fringe. Rosas was also nominated at Fringe for Best Solo Performance for her one-woman show Slay Me, directed by Karp.

The 2025 season will also welcome new writers including Evelyn Wu-Coffey, Michael McHale, Teri Foltz, James McLindon, and Steven Montoya, along with directors Jan-David Soutar, Bryan Siu, Alexandra Tamplin, Kaylin Saur, Spencer Frankeberger, and Calliope Weisman. New festival sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.

For tickets and up-to-date information, visit shortandsweet.org.

