SHOOTING STAR to Begin Run at Little Fish Theatre

Little Fish Theatre's third production of the 2025-26 season, Shooting Star, begins its run on October 17, at Little Fish Theatre's Beach Cities Health District campus.

The play by Steven Dietz follows former college sweethearts who reunite in a middle-of-nowhere airport during a snowstorm.

Directed by LFT's artistic associate Tara Donavan, Little Fish Theatre's Shooting Star features Analeis Anderson as Elena and Doug Mattingly as Reed.

Donavan also designs the set for this production, with Joyce Hutter as scenic painter. They are joined by Robert Black (sound design), Bunni Gutierrez (lighting design), Aja Morris-Smiley (costumes), Bouket Fingerhut (props), Jen Albert (intimacy direction), and Evelyn Pham (stage manager). Donavan also serves as a producer, alongside Suzanne Dean and Stephanie Coltrin.

Performances are at The Pond at Little Fish Theatre in Redondo Beach, with the following shows at 8 p.m. on Fridays (October 17 and October 24) and Saturdays (October 18, October 25, November 1); 2 p.m. on Sundays (October 19, October 26, November 2) and on Saturday, November 1.

The 2 p.m. performance on October 26 will be followed by a special post-show talkback.

