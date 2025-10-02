SHIZ: Broadway Meets Sketch Comedy Comes to UCB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UCB will present SHIZ: Broadway Meets Sketch Comedy Presented by NYCF, Live and Livestreamed! on November 10th, 2025. This event is also being streamed online.

Broadway performers sing sketch versions of your favorite musicals. SHIZ is like if SNL hijacks the Tony Awards or if Oh, Mary! met Bob Fosse in a fever dream.

Created by: two-time Tony Award Winner Shaina Taub (Broadway: Suffs) & Matt Gehring. Direction by: Matt Gehring. Music Director: Myrna Conn

Featuring: Larkin Bogan (Broadway: Wicked), Ally Bonino (Broadway: Suffs), Fernando Contreras, Hannah Florence Chin (Broadway: Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club), Roe Hartrampf (Broadway: Diana), Liana Hunt (Broadway: Back to the Future), Mahayla Laurence, Preston Martin, Joel Perez (Broadway: Fun Home), Heath Saunders (Broadway: Company), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), and Nicole Weiss

Written by: Max Ash, Matt Gehring, and Mahayla Laurence, with additional writing by: Heath Saunders, Joel Perez, Preston Martin, and Myrna Conn.

SHIZ: Broadway Meets Sketch Comedy Presented by NYCF, Live and Livestreamed! plays UCB (242 E 14th Street) November 10th, 2025 at 8:30pm. There is a $15 cover charge in advance and $20 cover charge at the door.

