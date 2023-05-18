SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST ACT To Have U.S. Premiere At Hollywood Fringe Festival

The U.S. Premiere of the acclaimed solo show SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE LAST ACT direct from its tour of the United Kingdom comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June.

Written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies, directed by award-winning Gareth Armstrong, and starring English actor and renowned Holmes interpreter, Nigel Miles-Thomas, "Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act" shows the man behind the myth, exposing the great detective's fears and weaknesses, the devastating consequences of the dramas of his formative years, and, unexpectedly, his cutting sense of humor.

The year is 1916. Drawn from his two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend, Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve "the last act" of his epic career. A theatrical evening then unfolds, with fourteen characters, all played by Miles-Thomas in a tour de force performance. Cross-examinations, heated arguments between Holmes and Watson, and all manner of comic and serious interactions, between many famous Conan Doyle characters, develop the evening's drama.

Taking place at The Broadwater (Second Stage) 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA.

Thursday, June 15 @ 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 16 @ 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 @ 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21 @ 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 23 @ 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 @ 7:00 p.m.

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 12+