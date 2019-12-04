SAM HARRIS: UNWRAPPED! At CATALINA JAZZ CLUB Announced At Catalina Jazz Club

Returning to Hollywood by popular demand, platinum selling recording artist and Tony Award nominated actor Sam Harris brings his new holiday show Unwrapped! to Catalina Jazz Club for one performance only on Thursday, December 19, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina. Led by his longtime musical director Todd Schroeder, Harris will perform Broadway, pop, and holiday fare.



Sam Harris is a multi-million selling recording artist, Tony-nominated Broadway and television actor, award-winning playwright, composer, director, and most recently, best-selling author. Before American Idol, before The Voice, Harris first exploded into the public eye as the premiere winner of TV's Star Search. On Broadway, he starred in The Life (Tony, Outer Critic's Circle, Drama Desk nominations), The Producers, and Grease (Drama Desk nomination). National Tour, off-Broadway, and regional credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Hair, Pippin, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cabaret, The Jazz Singer, and The First Wives Club. On television, he was a series regular on the CBS sitcom The Class, had a recurring role on Rules of Engagement, and made other guest star appearances. He has performed on numerous specials and every talk show from Leno to Oprah to Fallon. He has nine studio CDs to his credit, has toured the globe in concert, and he made Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time. He is the author of the stage musicals Hard Copy, Different Hats, Revival, Hurry! Hurry! Hollywood! and SAM. He co-wrote Liza's at the Palace (Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event) and most recently wrote and starred in his one man show, HAM: A Musical Memoir, for which he won the prestigious Ovation Award for Best Actor and Best Musical. HAM was filmed for television at The Pasadena Playhouse for air this year.



Admission is $25-$60. Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.chrisisaacsonpresents.com or www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6715 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





