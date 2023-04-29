Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rubicon Theatre Company to Present THE DRIFTERS & CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS Concert Next Month

Apr. 29, 2023  

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura will present the second event in the company's May Concert series on Friday and Saturday, May 19th and 20th. Making their celebrated return after their sold-out Rubicon shows in 2019, these two legendary groups are teaming up again for an unforgettable concert experience. The Drifters are American treasures, the first group to be inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame. Their "Under the Boardwalk" is the most played R&B hit of all time. They are joined by Cornell Gunter's Coasters, now in their 35th year! Fans will get the chance to relive the magic of the golden era of music and witness some of the most timeless hits of all time, live on stage. Both groups will perform some of their biggest hits, such as: "There Goes My Baby," "Under the Boardwalk," "Love Potion No. 9," "Charlie Brown," and more!

THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS is a special limited engagement on Friday, May 19th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 20th at 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Prices are $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

THE DRIFTERS, known for their soulful and melodic tunes, have been a force in the music industry for over six decades. They were the first group to be inducted into the Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame, along with fellow inductees The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and The Supremes. Rolling Stone Magazine named them in their "Top 500 Greatest Rock and Roll Performers" issue, declaring, "No group has done it this well for so long - no one, not even the Rolling Stones."

With their 50-year-old catalog of hits such as "Under the Boardwalk," "Save the Last Dance for Me," and "Up on the Roof," which sold over two million records, The Drifters have cemented their place in the hearts of music lovers around the world. Their impeccable harmonies and smooth vocals are sure to captivate audiences of all ages.

CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS, known as the Clown Princes of Rock and Roll, are also a beloved group that has left an indelible mark on the music industry. With chart-topping hits such as "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Poison Ivy," "Young Blood," and "Love Potion No. 9," Cornell Gunter's Coasters are known for their upbeat rhythms, witty and catchy lyrics, and energetic performances. Over the years, they have continually built a new market for their approach to 1950's music. They are among the few artists in rock history to successfully straddle the line between music and comedy. Their undeniably funny lyrics and onstage antics meld into an engaging and infectious combination, securing their place as one of the most entertaining doo-wop/vocal groups of all time.

The concert promises to be a nostalgic journey down memory lane. Fans will get to sing along to classic tunes and make new memories with family and friends while witnessing two of the greatest groups in music history come together for a night of music and memories.

THE DRIFTERS AND CORNELL GUNTER'S COASTERS' takes place on Friday, May 19th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 20th at 2p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Prices are $69.50 with special discounts for students, seniors, military and Equity members. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rubicontheatre.org or call 805.667.2900.

ABOUT Rubicon Theatre Company

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as "the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation." The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 500,000 attendees and 480,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for "Sustained Excellence," Drama Desk Awards for the Off-Broadway productions of The Best is Yet to Come, and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal - Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler - Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award). Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, SUSAN CLARK, Dana Delaney, Conchata Ferrell, Bonnie Franklin, Harold Gould, Joel Grey, Larry Hagman, Bill Irwin, Stacy Keach, Jack Lemmon, Amanda McBroom, Ted Neeley, Paul Provenza, Linda Purl, Rondi Reed, John Ritter, Joe Spano, Bruce Weitz, Lillias White and others. Company members are George Ball, Joseph Fuqua and Jenny Sullivan.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors Karyl Lynn Burns and James O'Neil, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps. More than 48,000 students have benefited.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to www.rubicontheatre.org. The theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.




