The Prep LA to Host Grand Opening for Burbank Location

The Prep has announced the Grand Opening and Open House of its brand new studio in the hub of the entertainment industry, Burbank, California. As a leading training studio for performing artists, the location will feature professional-grade self-tape studios, a voiceover booth, and group class studios. To celebrate, The Prep LA is hosting an Open House on Saturday, April 5, from 11:00AM-3:00PM PST at 20 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502.

This exciting new sister space to their Little Silver, New Jersey and New York City locations represent a significant investment in the future of aspiring performers, offering a dynamic and inspiring environment for singers, actors, and all-around artists to hone their skills and reach their full potential. The Grand Opening and Open House will provide a unique opportunity to meet and hang out with The Prep LA Fam, take classes, get a tour, and learn all things "Prep".

“The opening of our Burbank studio is a significant milestone, not only in The Prep's journey as an organization, but also a vital step in establishing our presence and making an impact in Los Angeles." says Jessi Clayton, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep. "Our LA location will build off of our existing studios on the East Coast, to not only foster and ignite creativity, but provide our students with the skills necessary to excel in Hollywood."

The Prep has been in business for nearly a decade starting with their New Jersey location and has coached thousands of talented students who have been seen in blockbuster movies, hit television shows, on Broadway stages and more.

Theresa Pittius, Co-Founder/Co-Owner of The Prep shares, “Opening a studio in the epicenter of the entertainment world has been a longtime goal and dream of ours. While we have always worked with students in Los Angeles, being there in our new studio will allow us to enhance our growth and success alongside them. I’ve been flying out to LA every few months to do my in person on camera active intensive and meet with clients, and now we finally have our home base! It’s an extremely exciting time for everyone, especially our west coast based students!"

The Prep LA offers comprehensive training programs in camera acting technique for students of all ages and skill levels. Students can also prep individually written scene(s), rehearse with an experienced coach and scene partner, and get top grade professional footage.

Private in-person and virtual coaching and taping options for Self Tapes, Audition Prep, Callback/Producer/Director Session Prep, Vocal Technique, Voiceover Technique & VO Coachings/Recording Sessions, Career Counseling and even Film Prep is also available. Professional Grade Self Tape and Voiceover Booths, Rehearsal Studios, Voiceover Booth (with Source Connect) and Zoom Callback Rooms are available for rental.

