Rooftop Cinema Club Announces Return to The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

Rooftop Cinema Club has announced their return to The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport this April. They are kicking off the season with a mix of date-night classics, family-friendly favorites and a few surprises along the way! As the weather starts to heat up, RCC is just in time to keep us all entertained with an essential experience focused on safety, value and community.

Located in the heart of the Westside, this hidden gem of a space is the perfect place to watch movies under the stars. There's magic in the air when watching a movie with other people, and RCC makes that possible from the safety of your own car! Enjoy a variety of films projected onto a 52-foot big screen, with audio broadcast through your FM transmitter radio, and concessions available with contactless order and delivered courtesy of new roller skating servers. Guests can also expect refreshed, Instagrammable decor and new photo moments - stay tuned for even bigger venue additions as RCC has big plans for The Drive-In this summer to further elevate each guest's experience.

Rooftop Cinema Club's screenings will kick off Wednesday, April 28th, with screenings live through May 31st. In celebration of our very own City of Angels, RCC will be hosting a "We Love LA" weekend full of LA classics, featuring family-friendly flicks including The Sandlot and The Karate Kid, the seminal high school comedy Clueless, Tarantino's gritty and fun ode to the City of Angels Pulp Fiction, the modern take on the classic musical La La Land, the terrifying tale of the supernatural Poltergeist, the defining comedy hit Friday, and the touching romance Poetic Justice. See the full line up here.

A few more exciting things to expect this season:

Cinco de Mayo: Mexican-American icons will headline the Cinco de Mayo screenings at The Drive-In. Celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved, late Queen of Tejano music in Selena, or catch the genre-bending horror film that solidified Robert Rodriguez's place in Hollywood with From Dusk Till Dawn.

Cult Classics: Alright. Alright. Alright. RCC will be showcasing the best cult favorites every Thursday in May at The Drive-In. This batch includes the drug-fueled fun times of Dazed and Confused and Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas, the nostalgic and flat-out bonkers comedy Wet Hot American Summer, and the impossibly quotable satire of cubicle culture Office Space.

Best of the Classics: All throughout May, RCC will be shining a Hollywood-sized spotlight on some of the very best, enduring classics of cinema, starting in the WWII refugee world of Casablanca, moving west to the seedy underbelly of the film industry in Sunset Blvd., taking a trip to the glamorous side of New York City with Breakfast at Tiffany's, and finally, finishing off with a screening of the essential classic: Citizen Kane.

"90s Weekend": RCC will be celebrating the decade that was ~da bomb~ with an entire weekend of unabashedly '90s gems. Of course these include everything from the Disney classic Aladdin to the quintessential teen comedy 10 Things I Hate About You, horror staples Candyman and Scream, the colorful, idiosyncratic action hits Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Fifth Element, the visionary The Iron Giant, and Kid 'n Play's House Party. It's gonna be all that and a bag of chips!

Community Screenings for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Since opening drive-in cinemas across the U.S., Rooftop Cinema Club has featured regular Community Screenings with ticket prices reduced by nearly two-thirds to help those financially impacted by Covid-19 and to raise money for local charities. During The Drive-In's first run in Santa Monica, Rooftop Cinema Club raised more than $10,000 through Community Screenings for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

This time around Community Screenings will take place on select Wednesdays, with tickets available for $10 per vehicle regardless of occupancy and $5 from each ticket sold being donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Scheduling & Logistics

The Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport will remain open 7 days a week, with two screenings scheduled most days. Screening times are as follows:

Prime screening - start time 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Late screening - start time 10:30-11:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $32-48 per vehicle and are priced based on occupancy and day of the week. Children 8 years old and under do not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve and will be assigned by ushers upon arrival. The total capacity for each screening is 200 cars.

Roller Skating Dudes and Dudettes Bringing Fresh Snacks Directly to Your Car

Skating back to the west side in style, RCC will offer classic cinema concessions on site, with contactless order and pickup, but now also via roller skate service to your car. Concessions will include popcorn, candy, and soda. Please note that due to current LA health guidelines, RCC is unable to serve hot popcorn, but they have a variety of gourmet pre-popped options available. Given these current guidelines, guests are welcome to bring their own food as well!

Safety

RCC's number one priority are their guests' and team's safety and wellbeing, which is why The Drive-In is entirely contactless. All ticket and concession purchases are made online. Vehicles will be parked 10 feet apart. Sanitization solutions will be available on-site, and team members will wear masks and routinely change gloves.

RCC will need your help keeping everyone safe, too. If you do not follow the below rules, you will be asked to leave without a refund. Thank you for helping everyone stay safe!

Please refrain from attending a screening if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19, or if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

When entering The Drive-In, you must follow the guidance of our parking ushers. They are working to maintain a social distance between cars, and your cooperation is needed when parking.

You must watch the movie from within your vehicle. This can include sitting in the bed of the truck or the back of a hatchback, but lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and any other external seating outside the vehicle are not allowed at this time.

Masks are required if you exit your vehicle for any reason, including going to the restroom or picking up concessions. Guests must bring their own masks.

You must practice social distancing at all times when in the proximity of people outside your party.

Age Limits

All ages are welcome to The Drive-In, however, RCC encourages guests to check the rating of the film prior to purchasing tickets.

Tickets go on sale today (April 15th) at 2m PST on http://rooftopcinemaclub.com/santamonica - parking is limited, and screenings are likely to sell out fast.

Schedule

Please find the complete list of movie titles & the full Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport April/May schedule here.

Private Events & Rentals

Rooftop Cinema Club is now taking bookings for corporate parties, private events and special occasions, complete with pre-movie reception options and full, private use of the outdoor cinema. To learn more or to book a unique and COVID-safe event, visit https://rooftopcinemaclub.com/partnerships/.