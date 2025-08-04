Rogue Machine Theatre Reveals FAIRVIEW and More for Season 18 Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rogue Machine Theatre will launch its eighteenth Season 18 on October 4, 2025 at the Matrix Theatre. The 2025–2026 lineup includes four productions new to Los Angeles, the return of the Playwright’s Roundtable Festival, and a continued presence at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

The season opens with the North American premiere of Lauren Gunderson’s anthropology, directed by John Perrin Flynn. The AI-driven mystery explores the limits of technology and the bonds between sisters, following a software engineer who builds a digital simulation of her missing sibling. Gunderson, twice named America’s most produced living playwright, delivers a suspenseful narrative about memory, grief, and artificial intelligence. Performances will run October 4 – November 9, 2025, with tickets starting at $45.

Next on the schedule is the world premiere of My Son the Playwright, written and performed by Justin Tanner and directed by Lisa James. Staged on the Henry Murray Stage, the immersive two-hander unfolds a volatile father-son relationship, told with biting humor, raw pathos, and original songs. The production runs January 24 – March 1, 2026.

Rogue Machine will then present the Los Angeles premiere of Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Fairview, running March 14 – April 19, 2026 on the mainstage. A surreal, genre-defying play about surveillance, race, and the white gaze, Fairview upends the family sitcom structure and shatters the fourth wall in its searing theatrical critique.

A fourth production by a female playwright will complete the season on the Henry Murray Stage, with full details to be announced. It is scheduled for August – September 2026.

In addition to its mainstage season, Rogue Machine will participate in the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 5 – June 28, 2026, continuing its mission to spotlight emerging voices and experimental work. The company also returns with its 3rd Annual Playwright’s Roundtable Festival, a showcase of new play readings developed over six months in an intensive writers’ group. The festival runs July 15 – 19, 2026, with tickets offered on a pay-what-you-can basis.

Tickets for mainstage productions begin at $45, with student and senior discounts available.

Visit www.roguemachinetheatre.org or call 855-585-5185 for reservations and more information.