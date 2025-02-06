Rogue Machine Production to be Featured on Newest Episode of BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, the production at Rogue Machine in Hollywood's Matrix Theatre, takes center stage on tonight's episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand on WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream. This incredibly funny and deeply moving play is captivating audiences with its sharp wit and emotional depth.

Also joining the show is Brad Roberts, the unmistakable voice behind Canada's legendary Crash Test Dummies, as the band hits the road once again with their signature witty lyrics and evocative sound.

Writer/Director Chris Andrews will also stop by to discuss his debut film, Bring Them Down, starring Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott. The gripping Irish tragedy is already generating buzz, and Andrews will share insights into the filmmaking process and the story behind his powerful directorial debut.

Additionally, the show will dive into the highly anticipated second season of Severance on Apple TV+, teasing what's in store for fans of the mind-bending drama.

Don't miss out! Tune in LIVE from Los Angeles at 7 PM - 11 PM PT / 10 PM - 2 AM ET.

Listen here: https://wfmu.org/ Join THE PANIC ROOM and interact live: https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/148884 (Click "Pop-up" to listen) Missed the live broadcast? Catch the archives: https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1

