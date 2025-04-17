Roger Q. Mason's HIDE AND HIDE To Premiere With Skylight Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the success of 2022's Lavender Men, Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will return to Skylight Theatre Company (1816 1/2 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027) with the World Premiere of their new play Hide and Hide, part two of their Califas Trilogy. The production, which will run May 9-June 29, will be directed by Jessica Hanna (Ovation Award winning Priscilla, Queen of the Desert with Celebration Theatre) and star Amielynn Abellera (Perlah Alawi on HBO's The Pitt) and Ben Larson (Nicky and the Angels with Whitefire Theatre).

Set in seedy 1980 Los Angeles, Hide and Hide is a Homeric critique of the American Dream. Enter Constanza - a recent Filipina immigrant from Marcos' Philippines - and Billy - a white Texan rent boy running from a Christian sex conversion camp. Their lives collide while searching for the freedom dreamed up on movie screens, billboards, and our minds.

Hide and Hide is the second part of Mason's Califas Trilogy, a trio of genre-busting plays about the beauty and the underbelly of ambition in America's West. These three new plays examine the past, present and future of California as expressed through western expansion and gentrification. More information about the other two plays in the Califas Trilogy, also playing in Los Angeles this spring, can be found at www.califastrilogy.com.

"Los Angeles is a sanctuary city, one that our residents and visitors will depend upon more deeply now that our federal freedoms are at risk," said playwright Roger Q. Mason. "It is a place where dreams are made real, but it is also a site of perilous ambition. The same drive that fuels Angelenos to innovate can also be destructive if we let it be. Hide and Hide is a cry for the power of communal empathy in a society that pushes us to run towards our individual goals at the expense of the collective journey. This play, which I consider to be Part 2 of the Califas Trilogy, finds two characters grappling in 1980 with questions about place, power, and ambition that have eternally vexxed sojourners to the golden shores of California."

Comments