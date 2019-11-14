Road Theatre Company Presents NOWHERE ON THE BORDER

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, present the second show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, a newly revised and re-written production of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER, written by Carlos Lacámara and directed by Stewart J. Zully.

NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will preview on Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 & Thursday, January 16 at 8pm; will open on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8pm and run through Sunday, March 8 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood. A border watch volunteer confronts a Mexican man who claims to be looking for his missing daughter. Set in a hostile wasteland between nations, NOWHERE ON THE BORDER reveals the personal dramas that drive people to cross borders both physical and emotional.

The cast of NOWHERE ON THE BORDER will feature: Chet Grissom, Jonathan Nichols, Natalie Llerena, Leandro Cano, Diana DeLaCruz, Thom Rivera and Mackenzie Redvers Bryce. The Design Team for NOWHERE ON THE BORDER is as follows: Scenic Design by Paul Dufresne; Lighting Design by Derrick McDaniel; Projection Design by Nicholas Santiago; Sound Design by David B. Marling; Costume Design by Mary Jane Miller; Properties Design by Christine Joëlle and Megan Moran; Fight Choreography by Bjørn Johnson. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. NOWHERE ON THE BORDER is produced by Ray Paolantonio and Brian M. Cole.

Ticket prices are $34; Students and Seniors are $15.00; Previews are $15.00. Sunday Performances are Pay-What-You-Can. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more. For tickets, please call 818-761-8838 or visit www.RoadTheatre.org to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule.





