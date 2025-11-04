RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE's Salina EsTitties JOins The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles For Holiday Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will welcome former GMCLA member and "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15's Salina EsTitties (Jason De Puy - Pasadena Playhouse's La Cage aux Folles) as a special guest artist for Los Angeles's beloved holiday spectacular, HOLIDAY LEGENDS. Salina's singing and dancing talent and unforgettable presence to the celebration of the season's most cherished songs, from traditional choral classics and pop Christmas anthems to Hanukkah favorites. Under the direction of Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, the 200-member Chorus will return to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) to perform on December 13 and 14, 2025.

From the traditions, myths and folklore to the iconic songs and performers who made them famous, HOLIDAY LEGENDS will celebrate Santa, Rudolph, the Grinch, and gold standard holiday music from Mariah Carey, Irving Berlin, Johnny Mathis, Audiences will hear holiday favorites like Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Santa Baby, White Christmas (arranged by Deke Sharon, traditional), Let it Snow, and more.

Salina EsTitties, Jason De Puy, is a proud Latina queen representing Los Angeles who captured hearts on the Emmy Award-winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. Since joining the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles in 2015, Jason De Puy has continued to expand his artistic range, most recently appearing in The Pasadena Playhouse production of La Cage aux Folles under Tony Award-winning director Sam Pinkleton, showcasing his talents across drag, music, and theatre.

"Our holiday show is always special, but this year maybe even more so," shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "We are delighted to welcome back one of our own member artists who has gone on to do great things! Now more than ever, we all feel the need for community, and that's what GMCLA represents: a community of singers and volunteers, creative artists, and our incredible audience family. Our concerts are a gathering of love and -part choral tradition, part theater and dance, a touch of camp, and a whole lot of heart. I defy anyone to not be moved by the experience."