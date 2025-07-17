RUMORS: A High Tea, Immersive Theatre Experience is Coming to 413 Repertory Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



413 Repertory Theater will present a night of chaos, cocktails, and comedy with Neil Simon's uproarious farce Rumors at the charming Madeline Garden Bistro in Pasadena, CA. The show opens August 15th and runs through August 31st.

This fast-paced comedy of mistaken identities, outrageous cover-ups, and escalating hilarity follows four couples at an upscale dinner party where the host has mysteriously vanished, the hostess is unconscious, and nobody can keep their stories straight. As secrets unravel and rumors fly, the evening spirals into absurdity in classic Neil Simon style.

Set against the elegant backdrop of Madeline Garden, this immersive production transforms the bistro into a high-society home turned battleground of confusion. Guests will enjoy a delightful evening of live theater, witty banter, and perfectly timed chaos-all served with a side of scandal. Join us for a laugh-out-loud experience where the only thing more ridiculous than the truth... are the lies trying to cover it up.

Rumors is a re-teaming between director Annabelle Borke and The 413 Repertory Theatre, who brought the acclaimed production of The Importance of Being Ernest to Pasadena. InHouse Theatre Company is also co-producing Rumors and is known throughout Los Angeles for their immersive theatre productions.

​All admissions will include a full English high-tea meal with tea.

VIP admission includes a front row view and the performance and a glass of champagne

Madeline Garden Bistro is a Victorian mansion- turned-teahouse located in the heart of Pasadena. Performances will be in the Grand Tea Room, where the high tea will be served while guests watch the show. Address is 1030 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91106.