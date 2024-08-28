REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL Extends in LA Through Late October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL, featuring book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney, lyrics by Kevin Murphy, music by Dan Studney, musical direction by David Lamoureux, direction and choreography by Spencer Liff, is extending one last time through Sunday, October 27 at the historic Whitley Theatre.



Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a look at the mass hysteria caused when two clean-cut kids, Jimmy and Mary, fall prey to the frightful toll of the new drug menace currently destroying the youth of America in alarmingly increasing numbers, the insidious and murderous lure of our real public enemy number one, MARIJUANA! It tragically (and hysterically) leads them both into a downward spiral filled with wild jazz, chaos and mayhem, lurid sex and uncontrollable violence.

ABOUT “REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL”

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL offers theatergoers a theatrical experience like no other! In this all-new production, with a new theatre (the “Reefer Den”) and a “Victory Garden” restaurant built out exclusively for this production, guests can fully immerse themselves in the world of REEFER MADNESS before, during, and after the show. Prior to showtime, all guests are encouraged to arrive up to 2 hours early to enjoy food (munchies!) and cocktails (libations!) for purchase prior to and after the performance. Following the production, the “Reefer Den” becomes a unique and always different “after-party” which continues into the wee hours, and features various musical entertainment offerings that range from “David Lamoureux’s Four Twenties” band, featuring weekly special guests,” “Rocky Horror Madness Fridays,” also, special “Reefer Legacy” nights, unexpected guest appearances, and so much more (to be announced). You never know who’s going to be part of the Madness! All ticket price ranges allow audiences to experience the “Pre-Madness” in our “Victory Garden” bar and restaurant, the “Reefer Madness,” production, followed by that night’s “Oh So Mad” After-Party.

