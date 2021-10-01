REDEEMher Begins This November At Santa Monica Playhouse

Following a successful run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, REDEEMher comes to the Binge Free Festival at Santa Monica Playhouse on the Festival's closing night.

REDEEMher is subtitled How I Screwed Up My Perfect Mormon Life.

Tatum Langton is a young woman who, while still a student at Utah Valley University, becomes the virgin bride of her sweetheart, entering an eternal marriage in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (the Mormon Church). Her big dream is to move to London with her husband, where she will study acting and he will study directing. But years begin to slip by, and London remains as far away from Utah as ever. With the pressures of marriage, money and the community of which they are both a part, the couple finds themselves in discord. Dejected, Tatum becomes vulnerable to the overtures of another man. Adultery, as the Mormon Church sees it, is a Sin next to murder, and after just one night of illicit sex, Tatum finds herself plunged into a deep well of guilt, sorrow and remorse.

She has sinned and, like the fictional Hester Prynne, feels a scarlet A emblazoned upon her chest. Has she ruined her life? Can she save her marriage? Will her husband forgive her? Will God forgive her? Can she forgive herself? To whom can she turn in the hour of her greatest emotional and spiritual need? Her friends? Her family? Her church? To God?

Tatum Langton is the writer-performer. A graduate of Utah Valley University, she has appeared on TV and film in shows such as Grey's Anatomy, General Hospital, and American Crime Story: Impeachment. She frequently puts her comedic skills to use in a variety of sketch and commercial projects produced in Southern California and her home state of Utah.

Tatum portrays a wide and diverse array of characters in the depiction of her narrative, in which she is aided by multimedia.

Jessica Lynn Johnson directs. Acclaimed both as a solo performer and as a director of solo artists, she is the founder of the company Soaring Solo Studios and a recipient of the Best National Solo Artist Award. Her directing credits include Unemployed Finally, The Mermaid Who Learned How to Fly, 365 Days of Crazy, Triangles Are My Favorite Shape, Bully-mia, Not My Show, Answers Outta The Blue, Dear Yoko, and more.

Tatum seeks salvation after sex and sin. Can she ultimately find redemption? See REDEEMher and find out.