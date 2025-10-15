REDCAT to Present Calla Henkel And Max Pitegoff’s THE END IS NEW In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



REDCAT will present THE END IS NEW, a new play by Calla Henkel and Max Pitegoff, running December 11–13, 2025, at 8 p.m. The performance marks the Los Angeles premiere of the artist duo’s latest theatrical work, commissioned by REDCAT and featured in this year’s edition of Made in L.A.

Created by the founders of New Theater Hollywood, THE END IS NEW traces what happens when a collective dream dissolves. The play follows a film editor hired to complete the unfinished documentary of a recently deceased filmmaker. As she navigates hours of video interviews, rants, and confessions, she uncovers the tensions between reality, narrative, and memory, while confronting the ghosts of a once-united artistic collective.

This new work extends the world of Henkel and Pitegoff’s episodic film THEATER, which weaves fictional storytelling with documentary rehearsal and backstage footage from their Los Angeles performance space. Through this blending of form and perspective, THE END IS NEW explores themes of collaboration, labor, and the impulse to rewrite the past in service of the future.

A post-show Q&A with the artists, moderated by REDCAT Deputy Director and Chief Curator of Performing Arts Katy Dammers, will follow the performance on December 12.

About the Artists

Calla Henkel and Max Pitegoff are an internationally recognized artist duo whose work spans visual art, theater, and film. Their collaborative practice often centers on the creation and operation of performance venues as living artistic experiments. Before relocating to Los Angeles, they spent over a decade in Berlin, where they ran TV Bar and New Theater and served as artistic directors of the Grüner Salon at Volksbühne Theater.

Since founding New Theater Hollywood in 2024, they have produced works with artists including Diamond Stingily, Asher Hartman, Caye Castagnetto, Stephanie Lacava, and Colin Self, among others. Their work is featured in Made in L.A. 2025 at the Hammer Museum and has been exhibited internationally at Fluentum (Berlin), MAMCO (Geneva), Fri Art Kunsthalle (Fribourg), and Hamburger Bahnhof Museum (Berlin). Henkel is also the author of two novels, Other People’s Clothes (Doubleday, 2023) and Scrap (Abrams, 2024).

Ticket Information

Performances of THE END IS NEW will take place December 11–13, 2025, at 8 p.m. at REDCAT, 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets are $27 general admission, $22 for students and REDCAT members, and $14 for CalArts students, faculty, and staff.

