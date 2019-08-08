REDCAT Announces Fall 2019 Calendar Of Events

REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, announces adventurous international and LA performances featured in the Fall of 2019 beginning on September 12, 2019.



Edgar Miramontes, Deputy Executive Director & Curator of REDCAT introduces the fall season with a quote from Toni Morrison:



"This is the time for every artist in every genre to do what he or she does loudly and consistently...asserting the complexity and the originality of life, and the multiplicity of it. This is no time for anything else than the best that you've got."



Her rousing words speak to the task of artists in today's complex world. REDCAT is deeply committed to serving as a creative nexus for artists from around the world to engage with thoughtful audiences. Our work continues to take on greater urgency today and the artists here are not shy about tackling urgent questions.



In the gallery, Adelita Husni Bey explores healing and activism in her site-specific exhibition of works in CHIRON, where she probes questions about the global immigration crisis, the complexity of collectivity, and the human and social consequences of imperialist ventures. In the theater, acclaimed Dominican-born and Florida-raised Ligia Lewis, who came to REDCAT as part of the PST Festival in 2018, engages gothic imagery to consider entanglements of nature, the feminine, and blackness. The writings of Stanisław Ignacy Witkiewicz are mined by Polish director Natalia Korczakowska in a searing work about protecting our individuality from the soulless social machine of Western civilization. Los Angeles-based Dorian Wood, accompanied by an exquisite string quartet, gives a riveting personal tribute to the legendary Chavela Vargas.

Music highlights include Peter Vermeesch and FLAT EARTH SOCIETY celebrating its 20-year jubilee and the 100th anniversary of Ernst Lubitsch's landmark 1919 film The Oyster Princess (Die Austernprinzessin); and the Los Angeles premiere of a new opera by Hunter Hunt Hendrix performed with Ulrich Krieger's Sonic Boom and the "black metal" band Liturgy.



Film at REDCAT features premieres of films by James Benning, Alexandra Cuestra, Juan Pablo González, Sylvia Schedelbauer and the special series Mur Murs inspired by Agnès Varda. The Bagley Wright Lecture Series on Poetry presents acclaimed Suquamish poet Cedar Sigo.

Sept 12 to Sep 15

Ligia Lewis: Water Will (in Melody)

Los Angeles Premiere

In this internationally acclaimed choreographic work for four performers, celebrated artist and choreographer Ligia Lewis uses melodrama and an eerie tale by The Brothers Grimm as points of departure. Unfolding with playful inventiveness, a wet and cavernous landscape becomes host to a fiction that invites instability, recreation, and catastrophe. Read more

Sept 19 to Sep 22

Adam Linder: THE WANT

Co-Presented with CAP UCLA



Inspired by the Client/Dealer relationship from Bernard Marie-Koltès play In the Solitude of The Cotton Fields, The WANT is a contemporary opera-with music by Ethan Braun and lighting design by Shahryar Nashal-that fuses vocal expression with a rich physicality. The libretto, littered with interjections from Jacques Derrida to Missy Elliott, contemplates the desire, vulnerability and cunning at the heart of any transaction. Read more

Sept 23

Juan Pablo González: Caballerango



Los Angeles Premiere

Juan Pablo González's film Caballerango (Horse Wrangler) is an intimate portrait of rural Mexican life amidst the deepening presence of tragedy and loss. In the village of Milpillas, a family remembers the last day they saw Nando, their youngest and apprentice to his father José, a horse wrangler. Read more



Sept 28

Mur Murs, a Film Series

Taking its name from the late Agnès Varda film and inspired by that film's vitality and diversity, "Mur Murs" is a new one-day film series presenting contemporary artists' cinema in Los Angeles. This inaugural edition presents three programs of new moving-image works in dialogue with the rich histories of avant-garde, experimental, documentary and creative non-fiction cinema. Read more



Sept 30

James Benning: Two Films

North American Premiere

In his prolific career, unfolding since the early 1970s, legendary filmmaker and artist James Benning has matched a passionate wanderlust to an exacting formal rigor, mapping out multivalent landscapes. REDCAT is proud to present the North American Premiere of two moons (2018, 42.5 minutes), filmed in November 2018 in Valencia, California. Read more

Oct 1

A Farewell to Angela Ricci Lucchi With Yervant Gianikian



When painter Angela Ricci Lucchi and architect Yervant Gianikian met in 1974, this triggered one of the most exciting collaborations in the history of cinema, spanning 44 years, as the pair became internationally known for their sensual, poetic, and critical work on "found footage." They invented an "analytic camera" that allowed them to re-read, one frame at a time, archival material that was then slowed down, reframed, and colorized. Read more



Oct 3 to Oct 5

Angel City Jazz Festival

The 2019 Angel City Jazz festival arrives at REDCAT with a double bill: critically acclaimed Anna Webber's Simple Trio and Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller's Parlour Game (Oct. 3). The festival continues with another double bill: Katisse + Diatom Ribbons (Oct. 5). Read more

Oct 7

Lana Lin: The Cancer Journals Revisited



The Cancer Journals Revisited (2018, 98 min) is a poetic rumination on the precarious conditions of survival for women of color. At the invitation of the filmmaker, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, twenty-seven artists, activists, and current and former patients recite queer black poet Audre Lorde's riveting 1980 memoir of her breast cancer experience, reflecting on what it means to be a woman contending with illness and its afterlife. Read more



Oct 11

"Shadows Crossing: Tones of Voice Continued,"

a lecture by Cedar Sigo



The Bagley Wright Lecture Series on Poetry, in partnership with the CalArts MFA Creative Writing Program, presents acclaimed Suquamish poet Cedar Sigo. Extending from his many publications, such as Royals and Language Arts, and his contributing editorship to the forthcoming Norton Anthology of Native American Poetry, Cedar's lecture "Shadows Crossing: Tones of Voice Continued" asks, How have qualities of voice become unlocked and sustained throughout both ancient and contemporary practice? Read more

Oct 12

2019 Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation



The Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation, called "tightly-curated... essential viewing every year" by Cine-File Chicago, will return to REDCAT for its fourth year. Founded in 2010, Eyeworks is an annual festival that showcases abstract animation and unconventional character animation. Read more

Oct 18 to Oct 25

WITKACY / Two-Headed Calf



Artistic Director of Warsaw's Studio Teatrgaleria, Natalia Korczakowska is recognized as one of the most exciting theater artists in Eastern Europe. WITKACY / Two-Headed Calf emerged from an ongoing multi-year collaboration between CalArts Center for New Performance and Studio Teatrgaleria. Read more



Nov 4

Memories of the Unknowable: Films by Sylvia Schedelbauer

Sylvia Schedelbauer's films transform fragmentary found footage into hallucinatory landscapes merging large historical actions and evocative solitary gestures.Subtly using rhythmic montage and overlays of sound, Schedelbauer creates unsettling experiences in which seemingly familiar moments from the past become haunting reflections on the present. Read more

Nov 6

Peter Vermeersch and FLAT EARTH SOCIETY:

100-year anniversary of The Oyster Princess



In 2019, Flat Earth Society celebrates its 20-year jubilee and the 100th anniversary of Ernst Lubitsch's landmark 1919 film The Oyster Princess (Die Austernprinzessin). After almost 14 years and many international screenings, including in New York, Ottawa, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City, FES will perform its most successful production in a special U.S. engagement at REDCAT. Read more



Nov 10 to Nov 11

Studio: Fall 2019

REDCAT's quarterly program of new works and works-in-progress highlights new forms of dance, theater, music and multimedia performance in a wide-ranging evening that celebrates the vitality of LA's artists making work for the stage. Read more

Nov 16

Hunter Hunt-Hendrix, with Liturgy and CalArts' Sonic Boom, dir. Ulrich Krieger: Origin of the Alimonies



Origin of the Alimonies is a multidisciplinary opera by Hunter Hunt-Hendrix, the founder of Liturgy, the "transcendental black metal" band which The New York Times praised as "hungry for other musical languages, devouring them and putting them to work." The opera, which collides metal, classical, and trap music, is a meditation on the origin of all things. Read more

Nov 18

Lei Lei:

Breathless Animals and a selection of shorts



Following its world premiere at the Berlinale and its U.S. premiere at Art of the Real, Breathless Animals constantly surprises and unsettles the viewer by keeping the titular animals off-screen-within the cadence of the speaker's nonlinear memory. In this intimate, yet hypnotic, fictional "reconstruction" of what his mother experienced and dreamt about in her youth (the first television, the Great Leap Forward, the Cultural Revolution and its aftermath...), award-winning Chinese filmmaker Lei Lei brilliantly pushes the boundaries of experimental animation. Read more

Nov 22 to Nov 23

Dorian Wood: XAVELA LUX AETERNA



Coinciding with the centenary of Chavela Vargas, the unforgettable voice of La Llorona, Los Angeles-based artist Dorian Wood honors Chavela with Xavela Lux Aeterna, a riveting personal tribute with original compositions and folk music from Costa Rica. Accompanied by an exquisite string quartet under the direction of Spanish artist Alberto Montero, Xavela Lux Aeterna is both a tribute and a dialogue between two creative souls passing through one body. Read more

Nov 25

Playful Perversions: Short Films by Gabriel Abrantes



Since emerging in 2006, Gabriel Abrantes has carved a unique niche for himself at the vanguard of contemporary cinema. As de facto figurehead of a loose ensemble of collaborators with art school ties and a taste for the transgressive, the Lisbon-based artist (co-director of the acclaimed comedy Diamantino) brings a playfully perverse spirit to the tradition of experimental filmmaking. Read more



Dec 2

Happy Birthday Chick Strand!



To celebrate the birthday of filmmaker, teacher and cultural force Chick Strand (Dec 3), who passed away ten years ago, REDCAT has organized a program of rarely seen masterworks spanning forty years. Hailed for her profoundly expressive voice, Strand's eye was unsurpassed in its complex and empathetic responses to people and their worlds, whether in California, Mexico, or her imagination. Read more

GALLERY AT REDCAT

Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, January 26, 2020

Adelita Husni Bey: Chiron



"Adelita Husni-Bey: Chiron," 2019. Exhibition view: New Museum, New York. Photo: Maris Hutchinson / EPW Studio

Opening Reception: September 21, 6 - 9pm

This exhibition presents a selection of films by Adelita Husni Bey (b. 1985, Milan, Italy), which includes the West Coast premiere of a major new work, titled Chiron (2019), commissioned by the New Museum. The exhibition also includes Husni Bey's seminal work Postcards from the Desert Island (2011) and 2265 (2015).

In her practice, Husni Bey makes use of noncompetitive pedagogical models to organize workshops and produce publications, radio broadcasts, and archives that often form the basis of her exhibitions and films. Adopting creative writing and experimental exercises inspired by the Theatre of the Oppressed, a radical theater form developed by Brazilian practitioner Augusto Boal in the 1970s, Husni Bey explores ways to de-individualize pain and collectively understand its political ramifications.

For Chiron, throughout the fall of 2018 Husni Bey conducted workshops with members of UnLocal, a nonprofit organization that provides free legal representation to undocumented immigrants in New York City. Conversations and actions developed from the initial question of what it means to "carry each other's weight"- in exercises such as "siren's song," the lawyers vocalized experiences of trauma and explored the meaning of "dependency," and were instructed to touch each other's bodies in destabilizing ways while struggling to remain standing. Through dilemmas and difficulties faced by the lawyers, Chiron poignantly considers issues of emotional depletion as a consequence of U.S. foreign policy actions, and continues Husni Bey's ongoing explorations of the complexity of collectivity and the human and social consequences of imperialist ventures.

This exhibition is curated by Helga Christoffersen, Executive Director of Art Hub Copenhagen. The presentation at REDCAT is organized by Carmen Amengual, Exhibitions Manager. This exhibition follows Adelita Husni Bey's recent solo presentation at the New Museum, for which Chiron (2019) was commissioned.



TUES-SAT 12-8PM, SUN 12-6PM OR INTERMISSION, FREE





