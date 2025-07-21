Queer Radio Hour to Present BEACHES At Akbar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the team that brought you the recent hit parodies of "Whatever Happened To Baby Jane" (Mickey's), "Mommie Dearest" (Stache) and "Hush Hush... Sweet Charlotte" (Akbar), comes a new absurd live reading of the Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey melodrama BEACHES! This is a Queer Radio Hour Special Presentation.

Queer Radio Hour is a live radio play that asks "What would radio have been like in the 1930s and 1940s if they had let the queer community have a voice?" A modern-but-not-modern twist on the Golden Age of Radio, the show is an over-the-top nod to the style and humor of old broadcasts, with more than a dash of modern camp.

Sam Pancake has been in a zillion tv shows & movies, including Friends, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Gilmore Girls, Charmed, The Rookie & A Million Little Things. You might have recently seen him on The Great North & And Just Like That.

Jonnie Reinhart is a multitalented gender-bending entertainer: half-chanteuse, half-rockstar. He has curated nightlife engagements across the LA area for the past 9 years. On screen Reinhart competed in American Idol S2 and has featured on Lip Sync Battle, Watch What Happens Live, Storage Wars, and in Hulu's queer horror film Midnight Kiss.

Tommy Hobson Theater: Inherit The Wind (Pasadena Playhouse), Ain't Misbehavin' (Ovation Award, Best Actor), Hamlet the Rock Musical, Dreamgirls, Recorded in Hollywood, The Complete History of America (abridged) (Ovation Award), Smokey Joe's Cafe and Shout Sister Shout! (Pasadena Playhouse). Film: Ghosts of the Ozarks, Driven, Wrapped Up in You, Be the Light, Stone Fruit, I'll Be Watching, A Brother's Honor, and Squirrel. TV (Series Regular): That Girl Lay Lay, The Fresh Beat Band, The Fresh Beat Band of Spies. Other TV credits include 9-1-1, Poz Roz, Sherman's Showcase, Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack, Live From The 8th Dimension, Bunk'd, Dynasty, Criminal Minds, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Nathan Frizzell is an actor and screenwriter. Acting credits include Twin Peaks: The Return, Alexa & Katie, Hot in Cleveland, and theatre throughout Los Angeles and around the globe. Writing credits include Alexa & Katie (Netflix), Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney), and The Conners (ABC). Nathan created Queer Radio Hour in 2022 and looks forward to bringing more fun, irreverent camp to Los Angeles and beyond for years to come.

There will be one performance only on Sunday, August 10th at Akbar in Silverlake.

Tickets for BEACHES will be available at the door for $20 cash or Venmo. Doors open at 6:30pm. Akbar is located at 4356 W. Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles, 90029.