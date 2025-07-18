Prism Comics Returns To San Diego Comic-con With Full LGBTQIA+ Slate Of Panels And Signings

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prism Comics, the leading nonprofit dedicated to LGBTQIA+ representation in comics and pop media, will return to San Diego Comic-Con International from Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 27, 2025, with its biggest lineup yet.

Booth #2144 at the San Diego Convention Center will serve as LGBTQ+ Comics Central, offering signings with over two dozen acclaimed creators, free resources, and a full schedule of diverse and inclusive programming.

“It's more important than ever to keep LGBTQIA+ voices raised loud and strong in comics and popular media,” said Prism Comics President Ted Abenheim. “We’re proud to bring together so many creators and entertainment professionals to celebrate our stories and our community.”

TALENT SIGNINGS AT BOOTH #2144

Signings will include high-profile names such as:

Alison Bechdel (Fun Home)

Nicole Maines (Supergirl, Bad Dream)

Amy Chu (Carmilla: The First Vampire)

David M. Booher (Killer Queens)

Wendy and Richard Pini (ElfQuest)

Ajuan Mance (Gender Studies)

Michael Varrati (The Midnight Mass Podcast)

Jasmine Walls (Brooms, The Last Session)

...and many more.

A complete and up-to-date signing schedule will be posted at prismcomics.org and on Prism’s social media.

2025 PANEL LINEUP

All panels are hosted by Prism Comics and will be held at the San Diego Convention Center:

Transgender and Nonbinary Creators Take a Stand in Tough Times

Thursday, July 24 | 4:00–5:00 PM | Room 9

Featuring Tara Madison Avery, Nicole Maines, Tilly Bridges, Sonya Saturday, and others.

Queer Horror

Friday, July 25 | 2:00–3:00 PM | Room 4

Moderated by Michael Varrati with panelists including David M. Booher, Teri Gamble, Casey Gilly, and Sina Grace.

Out In Comics: Year 38

Saturday, July 26 | 6:00–8:00 PM | Room 4

Hosted by Andy Mangels with special guests Alison Bechdel, Chris Cantwell, Maria Sweeney, and more. Includes a silent auction and meet-and-greet.

Queer Comics in Color

Sunday, July 27 | 10:30–11:30 AM | Room 10

Moderated by Viktor Kerney with Ajuan Mance, Emely Corona Sandoval, Fernando Velez, and Jasmine Walls.

Queer Eye on ElfQuest

Sunday, July 27 | 11:00 AM–12:00 PM | Room 29CD

A deep-dive interview with Wendy and Richard Pini hosted by Andy Mangels.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Comic-Con Weekend Kick-Off Party

Thursday, July 24 | 8 PM – Midnight | Pecs Bar, 2046 University Ave.

Free, 21+ event with cosplay, comics swag giveaways, and drink specials. No cover.

2025 Prism LGBTQ+ Guide to Comic-Con

Free at Booth #2144 and available digitally at prismcomics.org, this guide includes LGBTQIA+ panels, signings, and resources throughout Comic-Con.