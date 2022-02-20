Premiere Los Angeles Dance Company Searches for Two Dancers For Upcoming Projects

Louise Reichlin & Dancers in unity with the Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers are set to hold dance auditions for upcoming projects. The premier Los Angeles dance company presents soulful, imaginative dance that takes audience members on a journey of self-discovery and is looking for one female dancer and one male dancer to augment their core dancers for projects through June 30.

Professional dancers, specifically those strong in modern and contemporary with backgrounds in ballet and jazz are encouraged to audition. Strong tap skills, great stage presence, expressiveness, musicality, and technique are also highly recommended traits for interested applicants. Floor work is important, and the ability to improvise is helpful. All ethnic types are being considered, and there is opportunity for solo parts. All dancers should be fully vaccinated and tested, and will be asked to show proof of vaccination at their auditions.

Contracts include paid rehearsals, paid performances and associated teaching activities. Performances are set to play on April 9, April 24, and June 15-19. Other performance dates have yet set, but they will be in the Los Angeles area. Rehearsal times are 10am-1pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays when in full rehearsal.

To apply, send video link first to louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org showing about 1 1/2 minutes of tap steps at https://vimeo.com/245653737/67fa96ef6a as a virtual audition. This is part of Alfred Desio's dance used in "Tap Dance Widows Club." Your technical modern/contemporary level should be able to learn combinations at the live audition from another section of that piece, found here, and of our new work including "Reboot! Reboot!", found here. Audition applicants will be contacted with audition information.

Contact louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org or call 213-458-3066 for more information. Email a photo, resume, and link to you doing the tap requested. Look at the technical modern/contemporary excerpts as we will be giving combinations from that. Our general web site is https://LAChoreographersAndDancers.org.

Rehearsals & our auditions are at Live Arts LA, 4210 Panamint Street, (corner of Eagle Rock Blvd.) LA 90065. There is street parking directly in front on Eagle Rock or on Panamint.