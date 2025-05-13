Popular Tamale Festival To Return To Catalina Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Catalina Museum for Art & History has announced the return of its highly anticipated Annual Tamale Festival, promising another community event filled with delicious flavors, performances and family-friendly activities.

On Saturday, June 7 from 3 to 7 p.m., the 2nd Annual Tamale Festival will showcase an expanded lineup of tamale vendors offering homemade specialties–celebrating the joy of Mexican cuisine.

Festival-goers can experience live music by renowned mariachi band Aurelio Reyes "El Gallo de Chiapas" y su Mariachi, known for their extensive 20-year performance history throughout Mexico and the United States.

Guests will enjoy a variety of Mexican music, including sones, huapangos, corridos, rancheras, cumbias, boleros, polkas and more, ensuring an authentic and memorable celebration.

In addition to the vibrant performances, attendees can participate in engaging games, face painting for children and a lively tamale tasting competition to crown this year's Best Tamale. Local artisans will also be present, offering handmade goods, traditional desserts and merchandise. Margarita flights and other refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the event.

More information about upcoming events at the museum can be found at catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

