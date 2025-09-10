Playhouse West Originals to Showcase Eight New Works This October

Audio brought to you by:

Playhouse West has announced its upcoming production, The 2025 Playhouse West Originals, featuring eight original works written, developed, and produced within the company. Performances are set for the first two weekends of October: Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The cast includes award-winning actress Erin Hadfield (Hog, Post), award-winning actress and producer Niki J. Borger (Sweet Tooth, Just Pull), and actress/director Megan Corse, who recently earned the Audience Choice Award for Best Director at this year’s Playhouse West Film Festival.

The festival-style showcase reflects Playhouse West’s tradition of cultivating new works and providing its actors, writers, and directors with a collaborative space to experiment and present original stories for the stage.

Tickets and additional details are available through Playhouse West.

