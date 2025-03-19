Photos: West Coast Premiere of ONE JEWISH BOY Opens Echo Theater Company 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West Coast premiere of One Jewish Boy by British playwright Stephen Laughton, a biting, bittersweet story of two young people in love confronted with the world's unpredictable cruelty, opens the Echo Theater Company’s 2025 season this weekend under the direction of artistic director Chris Fields. Check out the photos, below.

A love story set over a decade, the play stars Zeke Goodman as a nice Jewish boy from North London who falls hopelessly for Alex, played by Sharae Foxie. The love between Jesse and Alex is real, pure and absolute — but Jesse has never been able to shake off the memory of a traumatic event that changed him forever. Can the fear of hatred be worse than the hate itself?

Performances continue through April 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates



Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Sharae Foxie and Zeke Goodman Photo by Cooper Bates

Zeke Goodman and Sharae Foxie Photo by Cooper Bates

