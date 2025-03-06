Photos: THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES At Laguna Playhouse

Running Sunday, March 9 – Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Laguna Playhouse.
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is presenting the musical comedy murder mystery, THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES, book by Omri Schein and David Ellenstein, lyrics by Omri Schein, music by Daniel Lincoln, choreography by Jill Gorrie, musical direction by Alby Potts and directed by David Ellenstein (Eleanor, A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson). See photos from the show!
Sherlock Holmes is back with an all-new madcap mystery to solve...and a new sidekick!
In this fast-paced, wildly comedic musical. Holmes must solve a series of baffling crimes without the help of his trusted partner. Packed with wild wordplay, red herrings, and zany surprises, this over-the-top rollercoaster of musical mayhem is perfect for fans of Arthur Conan Doyle, Mel Brooks, musical theater, or anyone who loves a fun night out.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/Tethos
Shannon O'Boyle and Paul Slade Smith
Paul Slade Smith, Jason Graae, Pat Towne, Katie Karel, Martin Kildare, Michael Scott Harris and Darcy Rose Byrnes
Shannon O'Boyle, Paul Slade Smith and Martin Kildare
Shannon O'Boyle, Darcy Rose Byrnes and Paul Slade Smith
Paul Slade Smith, Michael Scott Harris, Martin Kildare, Pat Towne, Susan Denaker and Shannon O'Boyle
Paul Slade Smith, Katie Karel and Michael Scott Harris
The cast of THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES
