Photos: THE DELICATE TEARS OF THE WANING MOON At Latino Theater Company

Latino Theater Company brings Chicago’s Water People Theater to Los Angeles for a three-week run of “The Delicate Tears of the Waning Moon” beginning this weekend. See photos of the show.

Written by acclaimed Venezuelan playwright, actress and human rights advocate Rebeca Alemán and directed by Iraida Tapias, the Jeff Award-nominated drama stars Alemán as Paulina, a human rights journalist and advocate for victims of femicide and indigenous communities. After surviving a vicious attack that left her in a coma, Paulina struggles to regain her memory. With fellow journalist Rodrigo (Eric K. Roberts) at her side, she must painstakingly piece together the truth in order to demand justice. Based on true events, this powerful and poetically stirring drama addresses the relentless violation of human rights against journalists who strive to report the truth.

Check out the photos, below. For more information, go to latinotheaterco.org.

