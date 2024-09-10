Photos: THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER Opens at the Colony Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Colony Theatre has officially opened The Civility of Albert Cashier, a new musical. Check out photos from opening night on the red carpet below!

The regular performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through September 22 only. There will be no performance on Friday 9/13 and an added performance on Saturday 9/14, at 2pm. Winner of the 2018 Jeff Award for Best New Musical, the show has a book by Jay Paul Deratany, music by Coyote Joe Stevens & Keaton Wooden and lyrics by Stevens, Wooden, and Deratany. This developmental production will be directed by Richard Israel and choreographed by Hayden J Frederick. Anthony Lucca is musical director.

The cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Josh Adamson, Cameron J. Armstrong, Tanner Berry, Evan Borboa, John Bucy, Cidny Bullens, Brett Calo, Gabby Dahlen, Andrea Daveline, Lisa Dyson, Fatima El-Bashir, Michael Guarasci, Blake Jenner (Netflix’s What/If), Phillip J. Lewis, Jonah Robinson, and Dani Shay (America’s Got Talent).

In August of 1862, Private Albert Cashier enlisted in the Union Army and fought valiantly during the Civil War, until being honorably discharged on August 17, 1865, at which point he received a military pension in recognition of his service. But there was more to Albert than most people knew ... he had a secret ... this heroic American soldier was born Jennifer Hodgers.

Scenic design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Andrew Schmedake, costume design is by Rebecca Carr, and sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez. Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties designer is Michael O’Hara, and assistant director/fight coordinator is Aaron Camitses. General manager is Matthew Herrmann, production stage manager is Shawna Voragen, and assistant stage manager is Cristina ‘Crispy’ Carrillo-Dono. The Colony Theatre technical manager is Julian Reneaud. Casting is by Robert J. Ulrich, Daniel Schwab, and Brenden Rodriguez.





