Photos: Suzan-Lori Parks’ SALLY & TOM At Marin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marin Theatre will present the West Coast Premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Sally & Tom, directed by Executive Artistic Director Lance Gardner, running October 30–November 23, 2025. Performances take place at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley. See photos of the production.

The metatheatrical new work follows a contemporary theatre company rehearsing a play about Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson. As opening night nears, the playwright—who also stars as Sally—grapples with rewrites and mounting pressure over how to portray the relationship between the third U.S. president and the woman he enslaved. The result is a layered exploration of authenticity, power, and the politics of storytelling.

Sally & Tom premiered at The Guthrie Theater and later played Off-Broadway at The Public Theater, where The New York Times named it a Critic’s Pick, calling it “hilarious and harrowing,” while The New York Sun praised it as “an unfinished struggle for a more perfect union.”

Emily Newsome (American Conservatory Theater, Aurora Theatre Company) stars as Luce, the playwright portraying Sally Hemings in The Pursuit of Happiness. Adam KuveNiemann (Marin Theatre’s Yaga, Oslo*) plays Mike, the director portraying Thomas Jefferson. Asia Nicole Jackson, Titus VanHook, Rosie Hallett, Nicole Apostol Bruno, Michael Phillis, and Kenneth Ray round out the ensemble.

Choreography by Lisa Townsend; scenic design by Kate Noll; costume design by Pamela Rodriguez-Montero (assistant Sam Robinson); lighting design by Spense Matubang; sound design by Gregory Robinson; wig design by Jessica Carter. Toni Ostini serves as stage manager, with Maya Herbsman as intimacy coordinator and Marie Ramirez Downing as voice and dialect coach.

Performances run October 30–November 23, 2025. Tickets $38–$89 plus a $6 handling fee per order are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo Credit: David Allen

Adam KuveNiemann, Emily Newsome, Michael Phillis, Kenneth Ray

The cast of Marin Theatre's Sally & Tom

Adam KuveNiemann, Kwame, Rosie Hallett, Nicole Apostol Bruno, Kenneth Ray, Asia Nicole Jackson, and Emily Newsome

Emily Newsome, Adam KuveNiemann

The cast of Marin Theatre's Sally & Tom

Mary (Asia Nicole Jackson, Emily Newsome

Asia Nicole Jackson, Emily Newsome

Nicole Apostol Bruno, Asia Nicole Jackson, and Rosie Hallett

Luce (Emily Newsome, Asia Nicole Jackson, Adam KuveNiemann, Rosie Hallett)