Photos: Stars Of THE WRONG BLIND DATE Turn Out For An Earth Day Charity Screening
All proceeds from the evening's admission and quilt raffle with be donated to Ukraine crisis emergency services.
The Van Nuys/ Reseda Elks Lodge in Los Angeles presented a charity screening of the movie " The Wrong Blind Date" on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. Stars of the movie Meredith Thomas, Matthew Pohlkamp, Clark Moore, Rainer Dawn, Lesli Kay and Michael Gaglio joined the festivities for a great cause.
Others in attendance included Cleve de Peralta (Vigilante Grammy), Dale E. Turner (Mom), David Pires (General Hospital), Gina Vitori (Labor of Lies), Harrison Held (Scene Around Town), Jason Bowers (A Lifetime of Hallmark Podcast), J.C. Henning (Melodrama), Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless), Kevin Tenney (Witchblade), Les Kurkendaal-Barrett (A Lifetime of Hallmark Podcast), Mark W. Gray (Chicago Fire), Merrick McCarta (All American), Rico Anderson (S.W.A.T.), Tracie Peddy (Dr. Phil), Tom Jenkins (Yellowstone) and fashion designer Zsa Zsa Bodizs. Red carpet photography was provided by Headshots by Peggy.
The Wrong Blind Date, a Hydrid LLC production, was directed by David DeCoteau and Vivica A. Fox produced and starred. Those who missed the live event were able to catch the movie on Lifetime Television the following evening.
Matthew Pohlkamp, Lesli Kay, Rainer Dawn and Meredith Thomas
Mary Shaughnessy, Tom Jenkins, Meredith Thomas, ZsaZSa Bodizs, and Tracie Peddy
Merrick McCartha, Lulu Bailey with husband, Cindy Dallas, and Jon Allen
Rainer Dawn, Matthew Pohlkamp, Clark Moore, Lesli Kay, and Meredith Thomas
Matthew Pohlkamp, Michael Gaglio, Lesli Kay, Meredith Thomas and Clark Moore
David Pires
Meredith Thomas and Harrison Held
Mark W. Gray
Kevin and Susan Tenney
Les and Jon Kurkendaal-Barrett,, Jason Bowers, and Cindy Dallas
Gina Vitori
Viviva A. Fox, Sofia Masson, Matthew Pohlkamp, Lesli Kay, Rainer Dawn and Meredith Thomas
Dale E. Turner
J.C. Henning and friends