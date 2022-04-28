Photos: Stars Of THE WRONG BLIND DATE Turn Out For An Earth Day Charity Screening

The Van Nuys/ Reseda Elks Lodge in Los Angeles presented a charity screening of the movie " The Wrong Blind Date" on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. Stars of the movie Meredith Thomas, Matthew Pohlkamp, Clark Moore, Rainer Dawn, Lesli Kay and Michael Gaglio joined the festivities for a great cause.

All proceeds from the evening's admission and quilt raffle with be donated to Ukraine crisis emergency services.

Others in attendance included Cleve de Peralta (Vigilante Grammy), Dale E. Turner (Mom), David Pires (General Hospital), Gina Vitori (Labor of Lies), Harrison Held (Scene Around Town), Jason Bowers (A Lifetime of Hallmark Podcast), J.C. Henning (Melodrama), Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless), Kevin Tenney (Witchblade), Les Kurkendaal-Barrett (A Lifetime of Hallmark Podcast), Mark W. Gray (Chicago Fire), Merrick McCarta (All American), Rico Anderson (S.W.A.T.), Tracie Peddy (Dr. Phil), Tom Jenkins (Yellowstone) and fashion designer Zsa Zsa Bodizs. Red carpet photography was provided by Headshots by Peggy.

The Wrong Blind Date, a Hydrid LLC production, was directed by David DeCoteau and Vivica A. Fox produced and starred. Those who missed the live event were able to catch the movie on Lifetime Television the following evening.