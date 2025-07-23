Photos: Playwright Lynn Rosen Celebrates Hollywood Premiere of GASBAG At DANCES WITH FILMS

The comedic series debuted at TCL Chinese Theatre following its NYC festival run.
Playwright and TV writer Lynn Rosen’s offbeat comedy series GASBAG celebrated its West Coast premiere at Dances With Films: LA on Saturday, June 28 at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Check out photos of the production.
The event marked the latest milestone for the coming-of-age comedy after its hometown screening at DWF:NY in December, one of the few projects to be featured at both festivals.
GASBAG follows George Nordstrom (Chad Kessler), a lovable, anxiety-ridden overtalker navigating self-discovery, identity, and life changes—at age 42. Set in Queens at the quirky Marcia Powell Travel Agency, the series introduces a colorful ensemble of characters including George’s overbearing mother, nosy neighbor, and chaotic coworkers. With a little help from his cousin Jean and a life-affirming realization about his sexuality, George sets out to finally live on his own terms.
The pilot features a strong ensemble from New York’s theatre scene, including Drama Desk winners Mia Katigbak and Mary Bacon, Lortel nominee Danielle Skraastad, Tina Chilip, David James Boyd, and TV standouts Deirdre Lovejoy (The Wire, The Blacklist) and Jackie Tohn (GLOW). Directors for Season 1 include Kip Fagan, Christopher Gerson, Zorinah Juan, Julie Kramer, and Meredith McDonough.
“I’m thrilled we’re having the West-Coast premiere of GASBAG with Dances With Films: LA,” said Rosen. “The show’s offbeat, spunky, joyful spirit matches the festival to a tee. We began as a group of friends banding together to create a universally relatable story, but we ended up forming a family.”
Rosen is a New Dramatists alumna, a co-founder of The Pool, and has developed pilots for major studios. Follow the journey at GasbagTheSeries.com.
David James Boyd, Teresa Cicala, Annie Henk, Tina Chilip, Lynn Rosen, Julie Kramer, Chad Kessler
Chad Kessler, Annie Henk, Lynn Rosen, Tina Chilip, Julie Kramer, David James Boyd
Chad Kessler, Lynn Rosen, David James Boyd
Annie Henk, Julie Kramer, Tina Chilip, Lynn Rosen
Chad Kessler, David James Boyd
Molly Kittle, Chad Kessler
Josh Toledo, Chad Kessler, Adam Belcuore
Chad Kessler, Annie Henk, Lynn Rosen, Tina Chilip, Julie Kramer, David James Boyd
