Photos: Louis McCartney and More at Netflix's STRANGER THINGS Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW attended the LA premiere for the final series of the Netflix global phenomenon last night.

Tony nominee Louis McCartney (“Henry Creel”), Alex Breaux (“Dr. Brenner) and playwright Kate Trefry represented the Broadway production on the red carpet.

Louis McCartney earned Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations and a Theatre World Award for his titanic Broadway debut performance.

Alex Breaux also holds the unique distinction of starring in the Broadway play and being in the cast of the final season of the Netflix series as another character, “Lt. Akers.” He is the only actor in the stage show that crosses mediums with the property and joined the entire series cast for photos on the red carpet.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is currently playing at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The production has won 4 Tony Awards including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Miriam Buether and 59), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jon Clark), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Paul Arditti). A Special Tony Award was also awarded to The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce). Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW officially opened on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.