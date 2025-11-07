Photos: Louis McCartney and More at Netflix's STRANGER THINGS Premiere

See photos of the show's stars Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Millie Bobby Brown and more.
The stars STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW attended the LA premiere for the final series of the Netflix global phenomenon last night.
Tony nominee Louis McCartney (“Henry Creel”), Alex Breaux (“Dr. Brenner) and playwright Kate Trefry represented the Broadway production on the red carpet.
Louis McCartney earned Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations and a Theatre World Award for his titanic Broadway debut performance.
Alex Breaux also holds the unique distinction of starring in the Broadway play and being in the cast of the final season of the Netflix series as another character, “Lt. Akers.” He is the only actor in the stage show that crosses mediums with the property and joined the entire series cast for photos on the red carpet.
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is currently playing at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The production has won 4 Tony Awards including Best Scenic Design of a Play (Miriam Buether and 59), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Jon Clark), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Paul Arditti). A Special Tony Award was also awarded to The Illusions & Technical Effects of Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Jamie Harrison, Chris Fisher, Gary Beestone & Edward Pierce). Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW officially opened on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.
Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.
Photo credit: Netflix
Linnea Berthelsen, Bela Bajaria, CCO, Netflix, Linda Hamilton, Emily Morris, Matt Duffer, Nell Fisher, Sadie Sink, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Chrest, Dan Cohen, Finn Wolfhard, Alex Breaux, Priah Ferguson, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, Noah Schnapp, Jamie Campbell Bower, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Millie Bobby Brown, Amybeth McNulty, Shawn Levy, David Harbour, Jake Connelly, Jinny Howe, VP of Drama Development, Netflix, Ross Duffer, Kate Trefry, Carolina Garcia, Cara Buono, Hilary Leavitt, and Louis McCartney
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Louis McCartney attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
