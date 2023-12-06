Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!

The limited run at The Bourbon Room is now playing through Sunday, January 14.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute has announced an extension of its limited run at The Bourbon Room, now playing through Sunday, January 14. The acclaimed theatrical event with an all-new immersive staging, began performances on November 24 and is presented by Mad World Inventions (Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker, Executive Producers). The opening night celebration on December 1 welcomed Noah Centineo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Daisy Eagan, Scott Evans, Sherry Cola, and Pat Benatar.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift), Shake It Out (Florence + The Machine) and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute features original Actors’ Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as the non-binary, titular Scissorhands, Emma Hunton as Peg, Dionne Gipson as The Inventor, Natalie Masini as Kim, Ryan O'Connor as Helen, and Carly Casey as Joyce. New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as Esmeralda, and Carson Higgins and John Krause, alternating as Jim at select performances. Amanda Kruger is the standby for Scissorhands/Peg.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Bradley Bredeweg, Kelley Parker

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Noah Centineo, Bradley Bredeweg

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Dionne Gipson, Jordan Kai Burnett, Emma Hunton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Emma Hunton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Dionne Gipson, Jordan Kai Burnett, Emma Hunton

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Bradley Bredeweg and cast

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Alex Ellis, Carly Casey, Ryan O'Connor

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Champagne toast

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Small Town Weirdo Merch

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Carson Higgins, Natalie Masini, John Krause

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Carly Casey

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Carson Higgins

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Daisy Eagan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Alyssa Swann and guests

Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!
Marisela Zumbado, Sherry Cola


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set For BLACK CYPRESS BAYOU at the Geffen Playhouse Photo
Cast Set For BLACK CYPRESS BAYOU at the Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its world premiere of Black Cypress Bayou, written by Kristen Adele Calhoun (HBO’s Sula, BLKNWS) and directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene (Hamilton: An American Musical, Rent).

2
WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Comes to HITFEST Photo
WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Comes to HITFEST

'What They Said About Love' by Steve Budd, the 2016 San Francisco Fringe 'Best of Fringe' winner, is coming to HITFEST. Join Steve as he explores the complexities of relationships and his own search for 'the one' through a captivating solo performance. Don't miss this heartfelt and relatable show at Stephanie Feury Studio in Los Angeles.

3
Photos: James Monroe Iglehart Visits THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Palo Al Photo
Photos: James Monroe Iglehart Visits THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre

Over the weekend, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Spamalot, Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) attended the opening night of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre.  Check out photos here!

4
Casting Announced for the World Premiere of GRUMPY MONKEY, THE MUSICAL Photo
Casting Announced for the World Premiere of GRUMPY MONKEY, THE MUSICAL

Pasadena Playhouse announces casting for the world premiere of Grumpy Monkey, The Musical from February 3 through March 3, commissioned by the Playhouse, and based on the book Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne and Max Lang.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Lineage Performing Arts Center presents: Michael Kearns’ It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir in Los Angeles Lineage Performing Arts Center presents: Michael Kearns’ It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir
Lineage Performing Arts Center (12/10-12/10)
Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
A Noise Within (12/01-12/24)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (1/07-1/07)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Los Angeles Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
Strangers on a Train in Los Angeles Strangers on a Train
Theatre 40 (1/18-2/18)
The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43 in Los Angeles The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43
Historic Hollywood Post 43 (12/10-12/10)VIDEOS CAST
Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree in Los Angeles Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (12/17-12/17)
The Extravaganza! in Los Angeles The Extravaganza!
Theatre68 (12/14-12/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You