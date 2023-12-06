Photos: Inside Opening Night of SCISSORHANDS: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE; Plus Extension Announced!

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute has announced an extension of its limited run at The Bourbon Room, now playing through Sunday, January 14. The acclaimed theatrical event with an all-new immersive staging, began performances on November 24 and is presented by Mad World Inventions (Bradley Bredeweg and Kelley Parker, Executive Producers). The opening night celebration on December 1 welcomed Noah Centineo, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Daisy Eagan, Scott Evans, Sherry Cola, and Pat Benatar.

Check out photos from opening night below!

The smash hit jukebox-musical parody SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute pays homage to Tim Burton’s iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands starring Johnny Depp and features renditions of some of pop music’s biggest songs including What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish), Dream On (Aerosmith), Uninvited (Alanis Morissette), Like a Prayer (Madonna), I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan), Shallow (Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper), I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor Swift), Shake It Out (Florence + The Machine) and Fast Car (Tracy Chapman).

SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Tribute features original Actors’ Equity cast members Jordan Kai Burnett as the non-binary, titular Scissorhands, Emma Hunton as Peg, Dionne Gipson as The Inventor, Natalie Masini as Kim, Ryan O'Connor as Helen, and Carly Casey as Joyce. New to the Scissorhands company are Alex Ellis as Esmeralda, and Carson Higgins and John Krause, alternating as Jim at select performances. Amanda Kruger is the standby for Scissorhands/Peg.