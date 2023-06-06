Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

By: Jun. 06, 2023

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in Into the Breeches!, the vibrant new comedy by George Brant that’s up next at International City Theatre. Check out the photos, below!

With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s “Oberon Playhouse” must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V known as The Henriad. But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Into the Breeches! is a hilarious and moving story about what happens when we’re all in it together. Sweetened by comedic and tender moments, the women soldier their way through rehearsals, longing for word from their missing loved ones while finding humor and heart in their endeavor.

Previews begin Wednesday night, with performances taking place June 9 through June 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Kayte Deioma

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews, Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Holly Jeanne, Sydney A. Mason and Lee James

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Nicholas Hormann and Meghan Andrews

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Emilie Doering Holly Jeanne, Leslie Stevens, Brooke Olivia Gatto, and Sydney A. Mason

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews, Lee James, Emilie Doering Brooke Olivia Gatto, Holly Jeanne and Sydney A. Mason

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Nicholas Hormann and Meghan Andrews

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews and Lee James

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews, Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews and Nicholas Hormann

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews, Leslie Stevens and Emilie Doering

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Leslie Stevens, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Sydney A. Mason and Emilie Doering

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Leslie Stevens and Meghan Andrews

Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre
Meghan Andrews and Nicholas Hormann




