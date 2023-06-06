Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in Into the Breeches!, the vibrant new comedy by George Brant that’s up next at International City Theatre. Check out the photos, below!



With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s “Oberon Playhouse” must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V known as The Henriad. But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Into the Breeches! is a hilarious and moving story about what happens when we’re all in it together. Sweetened by comedic and tender moments, the women soldier their way through rehearsals, longing for word from their missing loved ones while finding humor and heart in their endeavor.



Previews begin Wednesday night, with performances taking place June 9 through June 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Kayte Deioma