Photos: INTO THE BREECHES Opens This Weekend At International City Theatre

“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in Into the Breeches!
POPULAR
“We Can Do It!” So said Rosie the Riveter, and so say the women of Long Beach in Into the Breeches!, the vibrant new comedy by George Brant that’s up next at International City Theatre. Check out the photos, below!
With all the male members of its company fighting overseas, it looks like Long Beach’s “Oberon Playhouse” must cancel the 1942 season opener: an ambitious combination of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V known as The Henriad. But Maggie isn’t ready to give up so easily. Can the show be pulled off without the men? Into the Breeches! is a hilarious and moving story about what happens when we’re all in it together. Sweetened by comedic and tender moments, the women soldier their way through rehearsals, longing for word from their missing loved ones while finding humor and heart in their endeavor.
Previews begin Wednesday night, with performances taking place June 9 through June 25. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Kayte Deioma
Meghan Andrews, Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Holly Jeanne, Sydney A. Mason and Lee James
Nicholas Hormann and Meghan Andrews
Emilie Doering Holly Jeanne, Leslie Stevens, Brooke Olivia Gatto, and Sydney A. Mason
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews, Lee James, Emilie Doering Brooke Olivia Gatto, Holly Jeanne and Sydney A. Mason
Nicholas Hormann and Meghan Andrews
Meghan Andrews and Lee James
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews, Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne
Meghan Andrews and Nicholas Hormann
Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering
Leslie Stevens, Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering
Meghan Andrews, Leslie Stevens and Emilie Doering
Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne
Leslie Stevens, Brooke Olivia Gatto, Sydney A. Mason and Emilie Doering
Emilie Doering, Brooke Olivia Gatto and Holly Jeanne
Sydney A. Mason and Lee James
Meghan Andrews and Emilie Doering
Leslie Stevens and Meghan Andrews
Videos
|Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14) VIDEOS
|Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)
|For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Whose Line Is It Anywho?
Sierra Madre Playhouse (6/11-6/11)
|Exodus: The Shanghai Jews
James Bridges Theater (6/23-6/25)
|¡FIESTA!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (4/01-6/25)
|Nicky and the Angels
Second Stage at the Broadwater (6/03-6/18)
|An Evening with Renée Fleming
LA Opera (6/10-6/10)
|TERI RALSTON WITH ALIX KOREY
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/08-6/08)
|FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You