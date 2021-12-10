Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming

Prior to the pandemic, an average of 10 million tourists and fans would visit a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard every year to visit the Walk of Fame and The Hollywood Museum - Today, it is anything but business as usual for the popular sites. So the museum, located in the Historic Max Factor building, has been sponsoring exciting and star studded events to bring the public back to the area.



This week, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum - http://thehollywoodmuseum..com/ ) and several celebrated Hollywood Museum supporting celebrities, gathered to sign ornaments and trim the traditional Hollywood Museum lobby tree.



Among those participating include: Among those participating include: Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Ann Jillian (Its A Living), Ann Walker (Sordid Lives), Chris Levine (Anabolic Life), Chrystee Pharris (Passions), Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Del Shores (Sordid Lives), Diane Lansleen (Y&R / Days Of Our Lives), Hank Garrett (Car 54 Wear Are You), Jan Daley (A Brides Revenge), Jean Kasem (Ghostbusters/Cheers), Jerry Mathers (Leave It To Beaver), Jessica Ross (Fashion Dolls), Judy Tenuta (Grammy nominated Love Goddess), Kate Linder (Y&R), Kim Karath (The Sound of Music), Keith Coogan (The Waltons/Jackie Coogan's Grandson), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever / Days of Our Lives), Lee Purcell (2x Emmy nominee), Leonard Maltin (Author / Film Critic), Rico Anderson (Star Trek), Steve Wishnoff (OZ), Tyrone DeBose (UNSUNG) and Vincent DePaul (The Bay / The Blacklist).

