Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming

pixeltracker

Celebrities gathered to sign ornaments and trim the traditional Hollywood Museum lobby tree.

Dec. 10, 2021  

Prior to the pandemic, an average of 10 million tourists and fans would visit a 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard every year to visit the Walk of Fame and The Hollywood Museum - Today, it is anything but business as usual for the popular sites. So the museum, located in the Historic Max Factor building, has been sponsoring exciting and star studded events to bring the public back to the area.

This week, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum - http://thehollywoodmuseum..com/ ) and several celebrated Hollywood Museum supporting celebrities, gathered to sign ornaments and trim the traditional Hollywood Museum lobby tree.

Among those participating include: Among those participating include: Alice Amter (Big Bang Theory), Alison Arngrim (Little House on the Prairie), Ann Jillian (Its A Living), Ann Walker (Sordid Lives), Chris Levine (Anabolic Life), Chrystee Pharris (Passions), Darby Hinton (Daniel Boone), Del Shores (Sordid Lives), Diane Lansleen (Y&R / Days Of Our Lives), Hank Garrett (Car 54 Wear Are You), Jan Daley (A Brides Revenge), Jean Kasem (Ghostbusters/Cheers), Jerry Mathers (Leave It To Beaver), Jessica Ross (Fashion Dolls), Judy Tenuta (Grammy nominated Love Goddess), Kate Linder (Y&R), Kim Karath (The Sound of Music), Keith Coogan (The Waltons/Jackie Coogan's Grandson), Kevin Spirtas (After Forever / Days of Our Lives), Lee Purcell (2x Emmy nominee), Leonard Maltin (Author / Film Critic), Rico Anderson (Star Trek), Steve Wishnoff (OZ), Tyrone DeBose (UNSUNG) and Vincent DePaul (The Bay / The Blacklist).

Photo Credit: Eugene, Courtesy of The Hollywood Museum

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Diana Lansleen, Donelle Dadigan, Kate Linder

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Alison Arngrim

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Judy Tenuta

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Jerry Mathers

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Ann Walker

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Leonard Maltin

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Kate Linde

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Donelle Dadigan, Ann Jillian

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Chrystee Pharris

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Judy Tenuta

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Donelle Dadigan, Jan Daley

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Hank Garrett

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming
Jerry Mathers, Jan Daley

Photos: Hollywood Museum Welcomes Celebrities for Lobby Tree Trimming


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Theatre Horizon Returns To Live Performances With Holiday Spectacular
  • Quintessence Theatre Group Announces LITTLE WOMEN Casting Change
  • Scholarship Fund Named In Honor Of Joan Myers Brown, PHILADANCO Artistic Director
  • FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Announces National Tour