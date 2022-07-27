Photos: Have A Blast With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS Tonight At Vitello's

Covid may have delayed us, but at last, tonight's the night! Join us tonight, July 27th, for some musical FIRE WORKS with (mostly)musicals at Feinstein's at Vitello's at 7:30pm. Scroll down for photos of the sizzling cast in rehearsal!

The evening will feature music director Gregory Nabours and a white-hot lineup of sizzling talent! Singers scheduled to take the stage include: Domonique Paton (B'way: WICKED, FROZEN: Live at the Hyperion), Jeffrey Polk (B'way: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Bella Hicks (nat'l tour: WAITRESS), Carrie Madsen (GLASS CEILINGS, tv: "The Flight Attendant"), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at East West Players and La Mirada), EK Dagenfield (UMPO Series at Rockwell), Janaya Jones (MEMPHIS at Moonlight Stage), Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), and Parissa Koo (LOVE ACTUALLY Live), plus first time appearances by: Eran Scoggins (nat'l tour MOTOWN), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Krystle Simmons (INTERSTATE at East West Players).

Tickets are $20 GA/ $30 VIP and are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188328®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fmostlymusicals-fire-works-tickets-364336990747?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and quantities are very limited. Doors open at 6pm - come early to socialize and enjoy Vitello's awesome food and drinks - the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson follows. Please bring sheet music and sign up before the show if you want an opportunity to sing.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of the bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905

Photo Credit: amy francis schott