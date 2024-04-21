Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles Ballet Gala

The Gala was held on Thursday, April 18.
Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) celebrated its Season 18 Gala on Thursday, April 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
This year’s honorees were Academy Award® winning filmmaker, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer and pianist Kris Bowers and accomplished attorney and Los Angeles Ballet Board Chair Jennifer Bellah Maguire. The honorees received Angel Awards for the extraordinary contributions they have made to the arts, LAB and the city of Los Angeles. Actress Jeri Gaile presented Kris his award.
The evening was hosted by Emmy® Award-winning actress Donna Mills and the appeal was done by Andrew Firestone. The evening’s co-chairs were Sharon Gray, Erica Min and Koni Rich. Los Angeles Ballet’s Artistic Director is Melissa Barak.
Photo Credit: Shutterstock for Los Angeles Ballet
Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Donna Mills and Erica Min
Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Donna Mills and Erica Min
Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Melissa Barak, Donna Mills and Erica Min
Andrew Firestone
Erica Min, Sharon Davis, and Koni Rich
Koni Rich, Sharon Davis and Erica Min
Kris Bowers and Jeri Gaile
Kris Bowers and Jennifer Bellah Maguire - honorees with Melissa Barak
Atmosphere
Ballet Dancers
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing
Atmosphere
Lori Milken and Michael Milken
Melissa Barak
Sharon Davis and Gov. Gray Davis
Videos