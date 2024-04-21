Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles Ballet Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) celebrated its Season 18 Gala on Thursday, April 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

This year’s honorees were Academy Award® winning filmmaker, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer and pianist Kris Bowers and accomplished attorney and Los Angeles Ballet Board Chair Jennifer Bellah Maguire. The honorees received Angel Awards for the extraordinary contributions they have made to the arts, LAB and the city of Los Angeles. Actress Jeri Gaile presented Kris his award.

The evening was hosted by Emmy® Award-winning actress Donna Mills and the appeal was done by Andrew Firestone. The evening’s co-chairs were Sharon Gray, Erica Min and Koni Rich. Los Angeles Ballet’s Artistic Director is Melissa Barak.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock for Los Angeles Ballet