Photos: Go Inside the Los Angeles Ballet Gala

The Gala was held on Thursday, April 18.

By: Apr. 21, 2024
Los Angeles Ballet (LAB) celebrated its Season 18 Gala on Thursday, April 18 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

This year’s honorees were Academy Award® winning filmmaker, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer and pianist Kris Bowers and accomplished attorney and Los Angeles Ballet Board Chair Jennifer Bellah Maguire. The honorees received Angel Awards for the extraordinary contributions they have made to the arts, LAB and the city of Los Angeles.  Actress Jeri Gaile presented Kris his award.

The evening was hosted by Emmy® Award-winning actress Donna Mills and the appeal was done by Andrew Firestone.  The evening’s co-chairs were Sharon Gray, Erica Min and Koni Rich. Los Angeles Ballet’s Artistic Director is Melissa Barak.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock for Los Angeles Ballet

Donna Mills

Donna Mills

Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Donna Mills and Erica Min

Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Donna Mills and Erica Min

Koni Rich, Sharon Davis, Melissa Barak, Donna Mills and Erica Min

Larry Gilman and Donna Mills

Andrew Firestone

Donna Mills and Chloe Mills

Donna Mills and Joan Van Ark

Erica Min, Sharon Davis, and Koni Rich

Koni Rich, Sharon Davis and Erica Min

Jeri Gaile

Kris Bowers and Jeri Gaile

Kris Bowers and Jennifer Bellah Maguire - honorees with Melissa Barak

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Los Angeles Ballet dancers performing

Laura Chachich

Lori Milken and Michael Milken

Melissa Barak

Sharon Davis and Gov. Gray Davis



