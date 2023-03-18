Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

Performances run through April 9.

Mar. 18, 2023  

On March 15th, "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" opened at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Playwright Anna Deavere Smith attended and posed with the cast, along with director Gregg T. Daniel, creative team members and special guests.

Check out photos from the opening below!

"Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" draws on more than 300 interviews with politicians, activists, police, jurors, shopkeepers, and countless other Los Angelenos to explore the uprising sparked by the acquittal of the men charged in the Rodney King police brutality case. Through the words of these real people, "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" delves into the long-simmering tensions that set the stage for the L.A. Riots and explores the immediate impact on individual Angelenos and the community as a whole. The cast of the new take of "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" features an ensemble of actors including Hugo Armstrong, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Jeanne Sakata, and Sabina Zúñiga Varela.

The creative team for "Twilight: Los Angeles 1992" at the Mark Taper Forum, who are all Southern California-based creatives, includes Efren Delgadillo Jr. (scenic design), Samantha C. Jones (costume design), Brandon Baruch (lighting design), Jeff Gardner (sound design), Tru (original music), Yee Eun Nam (projection design), and Stephen Buescher (movement). Casting is by Nicole Arbusto, CSA, and dramaturgy is by Dorinne Kondo, Marcos Nájera, and Lindsay Jenkins. Shawna Voragen is the production stage manager. Erin Nicole Washington is the dialect coach and Sharifa Johka is an EDI Consultant. It has been previously announced that Los Angeles-based director and NAACP Best Director winner Gregg T. Daniel will direct the new production of "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" at the Taper.

Originally commissioned by Center Theatre Group where the solo show made its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in May 1993, "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992"'s sold-out run in Los Angeles was followed by many successful revisions of the play, with each inviting a new group of collaborators. Those include a production at The Public Theater followed by a Broadway run and two Tony nominations; a national tour mounted at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre; a film produced by Ms. Smith and others in partnership with PBS; and the most recent reconceptualized production for five actors at the Signature Theatre in New York. New York Magazine hailed the reworked production as an "excellent revival. There's a moral thrill in the work that will never fade," while The New York Times named it a Critic's Pick and called the production, "as necessary now as when Los Angeles was actively smoldering."

Tickets for "Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992" are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run through April 9 on Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Jeanne Sakata, Hugo Amstrong, Sabina Zúñiga Varela, Anna Deavere Smith, Lisa Reneé Pitts and Lovensky Jean-Baptiste

Jeanne Sakata, Hugo Amstrong, Sabina Zúñiga Varela, Anna Deavere Smith, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste and Gregg T. Daniel

Tyrone Davis, Shawna Voragen, Neel Keller, Jihee Jenny Park and Gregg T. Daniel

Jeff Gardner, Jihee Jenny Park, Lisa Reneé Pitts, Shawna Voragen and Lexie Secrist

Jihee Jenny Park, Shawna Voragen, and Lexie Secrist

Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller and Gregg T. Daniel

The cast of a?oeTwilight: Los Angeles, 1992a??

Tyrone Davis and Neel Keller

Meghan Pressman and Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith

Anna Deavere Smith

Meghan Pressman

Veralyn Jones and Gregg T. Daniel

Veralyn Jones, Gregg T. Daniel, and Kennedy Daniel

Gregg T. Daniel

Mark Feuerstein

Mark Feuerstein

Henri Lubatti

Lindsay Jenkins

Shoniqua Shandai

Shoniqua Shandai

Adrian Lyles

Adrian Lyles

Adrian Lyles and Auden Wyle

Jake Curtis and Jasmine Sharma

Jake Curtis and Jasmine Sharma

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis

Behzad Dabu

Sana Afzal and Behzad Dabu

Sana Afzal and Behzad Dabu

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

Mara Marini

Mara Marini

Per Daniel Göransson

Per Daniel Göransson

Per Daniel Göransson and actor Mara Marini

Per Daniel Göransson and actor Mara Marini

Shawna Voragen and Jihee Jenny Park

Brandon Baruch, Shawna Voragen, Yee Eun Nam, Jihee Jenny Park, and Jeff Gardner

Tru

Danyel Beck and Tru

Brandon Baruch

Brandon Baruch

Tessa Auberjonois

Lindsey Horvath

Kate Linder

Kate Linder

Yee Eun Nam and Jeff Gardner

Yee Eun Nam and Jeff Gardner

Peter Paige and Stefania Spampinato

Richard Azurdia

Richard Azurdia

Heather Allyn and Rob Nagle

Heather Allyn and Rob Nagle

Ben Hirschhorn

Carrie Harmon and Efran Delgadillo, Jr.

Carrie Harmon and Efran Delgadillo, Jr.




