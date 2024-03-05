Photos: Get A Look Backstage With The Cast Of MUSE OF FIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From fight call to entrances, join ensemble member Amanda Charney backstage before, during, and after a performance of Muse Of Fire. See photos from behind the scenes below!

War is brewing in and around a polarized England. From commoners to Kings, each must choose which truth to believe, and which cause to call their own. Muse of Fire re-explores the life affirming plays, Henry 4 (1 and 2) and Henry 5, through a freshly Foolish lens challenging our ideas of nationalism and leadership.

From rambunctious taverns to vast battlefields, witness the journey of Hal as he ascends from playboy to one of the greatest Kings England has ever seen. In this epic of Shakespearean proportions, 13 actors take on over 50 roles from Hotspur to Falstaff celebrating the versatility and imagination of theatre.

Muse of Fire features Kat Landreth (Hal), Kodi Jackman (Hotspur), Libby Wahlmeier

(Falstaff), Nick Molari (Henry 4), Sarah Hinchcliff, Ria Gaudioso, Jahel Corban Caldera,

Amanda Charney, Shannon Woo, Daria Good, Maia Luer, Roberto Williams, and William

Bremer. The Production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight/Intimacy Director), Kat Landreth

(Costume Designer), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), and Mikey

Mulhearn (Director/Rescriptor).

Muse of Fire runs Thursday-Saturday through March 9th at Studio/Stage in East Hollywood. For more information on tickets and the production please visit www.foolishproductionco.org.