Photos: First Look at The World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR

World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre in Hollywood
Get a first look at the world premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR, written and directed by Sam Catlin, presented by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial. Check out the all new photos below!
Performances run September 29 – October 29, 2023, with the opening on September 30, 2023 at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood.
Life is a relentless sea of terror and peril. And nothing is scarier than impending social plans. When a couple is faced with an evening hosting friends for a casual get-together, their anxious unraveling around this routine socialization takes us on a gut-busting ride we can all identify with. Sea of Terror is a dark comedy for anyone who has made plans they wish they could cancel.
CAST: The cast for Sea of Terror includes John Ales, Julie Dretzin, Paul Schulze and Amy Scribner.
CREATIVE TEAM: In addition to playwright and director Sam Catlin, the creative team for Sea of Terror also includes producers Joanna Colbert and Julie Dretzin, sound design by Alysha Grace Bermudez and production stage manager Paul Gabriel. Sea of Terror is produced by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial.
Photo Credit: Jim Cox
John Ales
Amy Scribner as Doris, Paul Schulze as Danny, John Ales as Ben and Julie Dretzin as Alice
Amy Scribner as Doris, Paul Schulze as Danny, John Ales as Ben and Julie Dretzin as Alice
Julie Dretzin as Alice and John Ales as Ben
John Ales as Ben and Julie Dretzin as Alice
Company
