Photos: First Look at Playwrights' Arena's Production Of WAITING

Jon Lawrence Rivera, Artistic Director of Playwrights' Arena is presenting the world premiere of WAITING by Daniel A. Olivas, directed by Daphnie Sicre. The production features Shanelle Darlene, Carolina J. Flores, Valentina Guerra, Amir Levi, and Raul Vega Martinez.

WAITING is inspired by Samuel Beckett's iconic play, WAITING FOR GODOT. With humor deeply steeped in Latinx culture, and our country's anti-immigrant policies, WAITING explores the meaning-and absurdities-of identity and belonging. This is a shorter, pandemic version of the playwright's full-length play, WAITING FOR GODÍNEZ.

Production Team includes: Matt Richter (production/sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design), Natasha Kaiserman (associate producer), and Letitia Chang (stage manager).

Regular performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 7 PM, in the courtyard of Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles. It closes on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

Tickets are $30. For reservations go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call 213-925-7631.

Photo Credit: Kelly Stuart