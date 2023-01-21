Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' ALL MY SONS at Westchester Playhouse

Kentwood Players is presenting Arthur Miller's Tony Award Winning Play ALL MY SONS through Saturday, February 11, 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, January 21 at 2pm with open seating. Reservations recommended but not required.

The non-equity, all-volunteer production is directed by Ben Lupejkis, and produced by Alison Boole and Colleen Okida for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Allison Lynn Adams, Christopher Aruffo, Philip Bartolf, Nadine Booth, Patricia Butler, Amelia Fischer, Roy T. Okida, Calvin Picou, Lisa J. Salas, and Shawn K. Summerer.

The age-old capitalistic struggle of "profit over people" that prompted the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee to question playwright Arthur Miller's patriotic loyalties is on full display in ALL MY SONS. In his Tony Award winning play, Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of material greed, lies, love, and loss. It demands we examine our own ethical responsibilities to ourselves, our neighbors, and all at-risk sons (and daughters) of American conflict.

Arthur Miller's masterpiece centers around Joe Keller, a successful manufacturer of WWII essential military supplies, who lives comfortably with his wife, Kate, and son, Chris, in a suburban American neighborhood. They have only one sadness in their lives - the loss of their son, Larry, an American fighter pilot, who went missing in World War II. After three years, Kate still clings to the hope that her son is alive. But Chris would like her to give up that hope because he wants to marry Ann, a long-time neighbor and Larry's former fiancée. And so it begins... to not only unravel the family but the entire neighborhood as well when secrets are revealed.

Reserved seat tickets are $22 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available online at www.kentwoodplayers.org, by emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156. All box office emails and messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. Group rates for 10 or more can be arranged with the box office. Any available tickets will be sold on site beginning a half hour prior to each performance. Please note: face masks must be worn by patrons and staff while inside the building unless performing onstage.

Photo Credit: Gloria Plunkett