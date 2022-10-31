Photos: First Look at Courage Ensemble's RENT

Coeurage Ensemble presents its first in-person production since 2019 - a reimagined staging of Jonathan Larson's â€‹Rent. This is also the first production under the leadership of new artistic director Amanda McRaven; it will be directed by Reena Dutt with Rebecca Graul serving as musical director.

Get a first look in the photos below!

The production opened on Saturday, October 29, at 8pm and performances will continue through November 19 only at Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, 1238 W. 1st Street in LA, 90026. The running schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm. There will be an added performance on Monday, November 14, at 8pm. ASL interpreters will be provided on Thursday, November 3, and Thursday, November 10.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Ricky Abilez, Ellie Aviles, Shanna Beauchamp, Sofia Bragar, Nyx Ciel, Sean Cruz, Shanelle Darlene, Mitchell Johnson, Graham Kurtz, Nicole Ledoux, Carrie Madsen, Kevin Matsumoto, Nicole Monet, Danny Moreno, Will Norris, Carlos Padilla Jr., John "Rusty" Proctor, Danni Spring, and Eddie Vona.

Scenic design is by Kirk Wilson, lighting design is by Azra King-Abadi, costume design is by Vicki Conrad, and sound design is by Dean Harada. Choreography is by Tasheena Medina. Intimacy director is Carly DW Bones, fight choreography is by Jo Ann Mendelson, and DEI consultant is Sarah Holder. The stage manager is Talya Camras, assistant stage manager is Pedro Armendariz, and graphic design is by Kyle T. Hester.