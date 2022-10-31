Photos: First Look at Courage Ensemble's RENT
The production opened on Saturday, October 29, at 8pm and performances will continue through November 19 only at Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles.
Coeurage Ensemble presents its first in-person production since 2019 - a reimagined staging of Jonathan Larson's â€‹Rent. This is also the first production under the leadership of new artistic director Amanda McRaven; it will be directed by Reena Dutt with Rebecca Graul serving as musical director.
Get a first look in the photos below!
The production opened on Saturday, October 29, at 8pm and performances will continue through November 19 only at Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, 1238 W. 1st Street in LA, 90026. The running schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm. There will be an added performance on Monday, November 14, at 8pm. ASL interpreters will be provided on Thursday, November 3, and Thursday, November 10.
The cast features (in alphabetical order) Ricky Abilez, Ellie Aviles, Shanna Beauchamp, Sofia Bragar, Nyx Ciel, Sean Cruz, Shanelle Darlene, Mitchell Johnson, Graham Kurtz, Nicole Ledoux, Carrie Madsen, Kevin Matsumoto, Nicole Monet, Danny Moreno, Will Norris, Carlos Padilla Jr., John "Rusty" Proctor, Danni Spring, and Eddie Vona.
Scenic design is by Kirk Wilson, lighting design is by Azra King-Abadi, costume design is by Vicki Conrad, and sound design is by Dean Harada. Choreography is by Tasheena Medina. Intimacy director is Carly DW Bones, fight choreography is by Jo Ann Mendelson, and DEI consultant is Sarah Holder. The stage manager is Talya Camras, assistant stage manager is Pedro Armendariz, and graphic design is by Kyle T. Hester.
Photo Credit: John Klopping
Eddie Vona, Carlos Padilla Jr.
Eddie Vona, Ricky Abilez, Mitchell Johnson
Ellie Aviles, Carlos Padilla Jr.
John 'Rusty' Proctor, Ellie Aviles
Mitchell Johnson, Ricky Abilez
Sean Cruz, Nicole Monet, Carrie Madsen, John 'Rusty' Proctor
Nicole Ledoux, Shanelle Darlene
Mitchell Johnson, Ricky Abilez
Graham Kurtz, Sofia Bragar, Ricky Abilez, Mitchell Johnson, Sean Cruz, Nicole Monet, Eddie Vona, Carrie Madsen, John 'Rusty' Proctor
Shanelle Darlene, Nicole Ledoux
Ricky Abilez, Mitchell Johnson
Nicole Monet
Sean Cruz
Ellie Aviles
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 29, 2022
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon perform a medley of songs from ENCANTO on The Tonight Show.
The Da Camera Society Presents MARISA GUPTA, PIANO SOLO
October 28, 2022
The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University presents pianist Marisa Gupta in the intimate Pompeian Room of the Doheny Mansion, a spectacular example of Gilded-Age architecture.
Short+Sweet Hollywood Reveals Winners Of Its Variety Artist Competition
October 28, 2022
Short+Sweet Hollywood, the continuing festival of short performance works, has announced the winners of the competition in its variety artist category. The Judges' Choice winner was actor/writer Kimberley Cooper. The People's Choice (audience favorite) winner was musical comedy performer Jackie Loeb (who was also a winner in 2019).
The Verdi Chorus Presents A VERDI PUCCINI FEST Next Month
October 28, 2022
The Verdi Chorus' 39th season culminates with Â A Verdi Puccini Fest, for two performances only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on November 12 and 13.Â Led by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the Verdi Chorus is the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus.
THE TRANSVAGINA DIARIES Comes to West Hollywood City Council Chambers
October 28, 2022
With more than 155 anti-transgender pieces of legislation brought to state houses this year, only 15 states (including California) have resisted the current anti-LGBTQ climate. These anti-trans laws provide felony and misdemeanor offenses for providing life-saving care for both trans kids and trans adults.